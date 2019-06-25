Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Secrets lawsuit to be dropped under Mitsubishi-Bombardier deal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/25/2019 | 10:06pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Bombardier's logo is seen on the building of the company's service centre at Biggin Hill

(Reuters) - A trade secrets lawsuit brought by Canada’s Bombardier against the aircraft unit of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd has been "stayed" or suspended and will be dropped when a deal for the Japanese company to buy Bombardier's regional jet program closes, Mitsubishi said on Tuesday.

Bombardier sued Mitsubishi Aircraft Corporation in October, alleging that former Bombardier employees had passed on trade secrets to help Mitsubishi’s oft-delayed regional jet project.

On Tuesday, however, the two sides agreed that Mitsubishi would buy Bombardier's loss-making CRJ regional jet program.

"The (legal) action has been stayed for the time being and if and when the transaction closes the case will be dropped," a Mitsubishi Heavy Industries representative said by email, in response to a Reuters query on the status of the case.

"Today is simply the announcement of the definitive agreement. Future plans will be announced once the transaction is closed in early 2020," the representative added.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher in Paris; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:50pRBNZ Leaves Rates on Hold but Points to Cuts Ahead
DJ
10:40pAsia stocks retreat after Fed tempers aggressive rate cut expectations
RE
10:32pOREGON STATE LEGISLATURE : Clean Diesel Legislation Closer to Becoming Law
PU
10:06pSecrets lawsuit to be dropped under Mitsubishi-Bombardier deal
RE
09:42pU.S. launches criminal probe into alleged chicken price fixing by Tyson, rivals
RE
09:22pDOLLAR INDEX : inches higher after Fed curbs dovish enthusiasm
RE
09:22pADA AUSTRALIAN DENTAL ASSOCIATION : Calls for “added sugars” to be penalised in ratings system overhaul
PU
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:07pChina Requests Canada Suspend All Meat Exports to Country
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES LTD : MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : Bombardier exits commercial aviation with sale..
2ERICSSON AB : U.S. aims to restart China trade talks, will not accept conditions on tariff use
3INTEL CORPORATION : INTEL : Micron says some Huawei shipments resumed, shares rise
4AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : FedEx profit beats estimates, warns of pain in 2020 from trade war
5MICRON TECHNOLOGY : MICRON TECHNOLOGY : Q3 2019 Prepared Remarks

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About