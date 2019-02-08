Sector 5 Marketing Making Waves with Weekly Contests

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Feb. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Universal PR announces that Sector 5, Inc. (OTC:SFIV), a fast-growing OEM provider of computers, computer equipment, and services, is awarding their new Sector 5 E3 Chromebook to winners of its various social media contests, with 8 recipients to-date. As an extension of Sector 5’s philosophy that everyone should have access to the computing resources needed to thrive in today’s connected world, their contests will continue throughout 2019.



The Sector 5 E3 Chromebook was recently hailed as “best-in-class” by Chrome Unboxed, beating the competition in build quality, customer satisfaction, warranty coverage, and price. While great as a personal computer, the affordable price and durable build are also perfect for the demanding needs of schools and businesses, especially when coupled with Sector 5’s rapid 100W wireless charging solutions and patent-pending affordable retrofit kits that add wireless charging to existing devices.

Sector 5 is actively promoting their line of products to schools and businesses.

All through 2019, Sector 5 will be presenting offers to enter various contests and giveaways on their website at Sector-Five.com , on their YouTube channel, on Instagram, and other social media networks. The challenges and rules will change from contest to contest, but users can earn entries for actions as simple as subscribing to Sector Five’s YouTube channel, tagging friends on Sector Five’s Instagram posts, or submitting photos and the even more funny stories of how winning a brand-new Sector 5 E3 Chromebook would change their life. Some weeks may have more winners, as Sector 5 continues to spread the word about their powerful, low cost, “Best in Class” Chromebook and other fine products.

https://www.youtube.com/sectorfiveinc

https://www.facebook.com/sectorfiveinc

https://www.instagram.com/sectorfiveinc/

https://twitter.com/sectorfiveinc

Erick Kuvshinikov, CEO of Sector 5, Inc., stated, “We are bolstering our online presence, gathering a strong and loyal fanbase who will be first to hear the exciting news of our upcoming products currently under development. The Sector 5 E3 Chromebook is only the beginning. With the upcoming official launch of our wireless charging solutions and new computing devices coming down the line, social media provides us with the perfect outlet for targeted and timely announcements and is consistent with our philosophy of open access and embracing the modern connected world.”

About Sector 5, Inc.

Sector 5, Inc. is a publicly traded (OTC: SFIV) Nevada corporation committed to offering the best in value computing solutions for the education, business, and consumer electronics markets, and is a devoted member of the Google for Education partner program utilizing Chrome OS and Android OS. We have extensive experience working with tier-1 designers, best-in-class suppliers, and Chinese factories to combine the strengths of East and West to create products with the latest technology that are easy to use and offer innovative features. We are a purpose-driven organization focused on providing reliable market-tailored solutions. Sector 5’s promise to the world is defined by our pursuit of simplicity and innovation, and our commitment to service. Further information can be found at www.sector-five.com and sectorfiveblog.wordpress.com.

Best in Class:

https://chromeunboxed.com/sector-5-chromebook-e3-best-in-class/

Forward-Looking Statement

Certain statements made in this release are "forward-looking statements" regarding the plans and objectives of management for future operations. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included herein are based on current expectations that involve numerous risks and uncertainties. Our plans and objectives are based, in part, on assumptions involving judgments with respect to, among other things, future economic, competitive and market conditions and future business and financial decisions, all of which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond our control. Although we believe that our assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove inaccurate and, therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this website will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein particularly in view of the current early stage of our operations and lack of sufficient financing, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a statement by us or any other person that our objectives and plans will be achieved. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in our periodic reports and other filings we make with the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by federal securities law.

Media relations

Mr. Lee

team@universal-pr.com

About Universal PR: UPR IS A LEADING COMMUNICATIONS MARKETING AGENCY.

Further information available at www.universal-pr.com