Sector 5's Chromebook “Flat out Better” and Called “Best in Class” for Education

Sector 5, Inc. (OTC: SFIV), a fast-growing OEM provider of computers and computer equipment is pleased to announce a special program for K-12 education that focuses on public and Charter schools USAC Eligible Services enhancements utilizing the “Best in Class” Sector 5 Chromebook with bundled solutions. The Sector 5 E3 Chromebook leads the market with such advanced features as the powerful Intel N3450 quad-core Apollo Lake processor with HD graphics, an extended battery life of 12+ hours; and much more, such as a 10-point touch screen, a two-year factory warranty, and offered with needed accessories like charging carts and headphones.

The E3 Chromebook is designed for the classroom and supported by Sector 5’s white glove expertise in supplying, provisioning, and supporting their Chromebook customers. Chromebooks fully support Google Cloud and G Suite, as well as Google Play, providing users with access to Android apps in addition to all the Google educational software and learning application software. Sector 5 adds significant value with Special Educational Pricing, and bundling options with Chrome Management Console, Go Guardian Software, Headphone accessories, Charging Carts, Extended Factory 2-year Replacement Warranty and Repair Options, and White glove services.

Erick Kuvshinikov, President of Sector 5, stated, “E-Rate consultants, USAC advisors, educators, school system IT, and administrators should all be interested in visiting https://www.sector-five.com/usac-consultant-guidance/ for complete details on taking advantage of the benefits offered by this unique program.”

You are able to buy or view Sector 5’s new E3 Chromebook through their website at: www.sector-five.com.

About Sector 5, Inc.

Sector 5, Inc. is a publicly traded (OTC: SFIV) Nevada corporation committed to offering the best in value computing solutions for the education, business, and consumer electronics markets, and is a devoted member of the Google for Education partner program utilizing Chrome OS and Android OS. We have extensive experience working with tier-1 designers, best-in-class suppliers, and Chinese factories to combine the strengths of East and West to create products with the latest technology that are easy to use and offer innovative features. We are a purpose-driven organization focused on providing reliable market-tailored solutions. Sector 5’s promise to the world is defined by our pursuit of simplicity and innovation, and our commitment to service. Further information can be found at www.sector-five.com and sectorfiveblog.wordpress.com.

