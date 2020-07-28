Sectoral financial flows: economic recovery still patchy

Several industries may boast a full normalisation of incoming flows, while those hit by the epidemic and under the impact of the OPEC+ deal are reporting stabilisation at lower readings.

The reporting week ending 17 July saw an 11.3% downward deviation in average daily incoming payments from a 'normal' mark1, up from 9.8% seen in the week ending 10 July. The downward deviation excluding mining, oil product production and general government totalled 4.6% vs 3.3% reported in the previous week.

Sectors centred on consumer demand posted a moderate downward deviation of 1.1% in the week ending 17 July. Investment demand-focused sectors also reported a 4.7% downward deviation. The group of industries focused on external markets saw the downward deviation reach 20.5%, which was a slightly better performance vs the previous week.

1 The average level of daily seasonally adjusted incoming payments in the 20 January to 13 March 2020 period.