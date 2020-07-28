Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Sectoral financial flows: economic recovery still patchy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/28/2020 | 06:41am EDT

Several industries may boast a full normalisation of incoming flows, while those hit by the epidemic and under the impact of the OPEC+ deal are reporting stabilisation at lower readings.

The reporting week ending 17 July saw an 11.3% downward deviation in average daily incoming payments from a 'normal' mark1, up from 9.8% seen in the week ending 10 July. The downward deviation excluding mining, oil product production and general government totalled 4.6% vs 3.3% reported in the previous week.

Sectors centred on consumer demand posted a moderate downward deviation of 1.1% in the week ending 17 July. Investment demand-focused sectors also reported a 4.7% downward deviation. The group of industries focused on external markets saw the downward deviation reach 20.5%, which was a slightly better performance vs the previous week.

1 The average level of daily seasonally adjusted incoming payments in the 20 January to 13 March 2020 period.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of the Russian Federation published this content on 27 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2020 10:40:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
07:06aHOTEL CHOCOLAT : Why do you crave chocolate?
PU
07:06aMCDONALD : Summary ToggleQ2 2020 Financial Results Infographic
PU
07:06aNATIONAL ELECTRONICS : Form of proxy for the annual general meeting to be held on 28 august 2020
PU
07:06aBEIJING JINGKELONG : Resignation of executive director and change of the general manager
PU
07:06aINDEPENDENT BANK : Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Presentation
PU
07:06aSAFARICOM : Unveils Sh20 a Day Loan for 4G Device
AQ
07:06aSERVICE & QUALITY : NCC Begins Implementation of Revised Telecoms Service Level Agreements
AQ
07:06aSol-Gel Technologies Partnered Generic Product Expected to Launch in the Second Quarter of 2021
GL
07:06aMyriad Announces the Launch of a New Radiographic Progression Prognostic Tool, Adding to Clinical Value of Vectra®
GL
07:06aLINDE : to Build Hydrogen Train Refueling Station in Germany
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : Wirecard Was Fined By Visa, Mastercard -- WSJ
2INTEL CORPORATION : Intel ousts its chief engineer, shakes up technical group after delays
3ASMALLWORLD AG : ASMALLWORLD AG: Statement on the sanction decision of the SIX Exchange Regulation
4GOLD : Gold drops off record high, dollar gets respite
5FOXTONS GROUP PLC : FOXTONS : Half-year Report

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group