Sectoral financial flows: uneven economic recovery

In the group of consumer products industries, incoming payments for the week from 24 to 28 August exceeded the 'normal' level thanks to the retail trade and remained subdued in investment products industries and import-driven industries. Moreover, their dynamics were varied. More information on the topic is available in the recent issue of 'Monitoring sectoral financial flows'.

