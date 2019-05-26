Secura : Sustainability Report for the Financial Year Ended 31 December 2018

SUSTAINABILITY REPORT FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018 Co. Reg. No. 201531866K 1 | P a g e

About this Sustainability Report We are pleased to present the annual Sustainability Report of Secura Group Limited (the "Company" or "Secura Group", and together with our subsidiaries, the "Group"), for our financial year ended 31 December 2018 ("FY2018"). This report was prepared in compliance with Rule 711B of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST") Listing Manual Section B: Rules of Catalist, and is guided by the Global Reporting Initiative ("GRI") Standards: Core Option. We have adopted the GRI reporting framework as it offers an internationally recognised benchmark for disclosure across a comprehensive range of sustainability related topics. The scope of the policies and data covered in this report pertains to operations in Singapore only, where we are headquartered in, unless indicated otherwise. In defining our reporting content, we have applied GRI's principles defining report content by considering the Group's activities, impact and substantive expectations and interests of our stakeholders. We observed a total of four principles, including stakeholder inclusiveness, sustainability context, materiality and completeness. For reporting quality, we observed principles of balance, comparability, accuracy, timeliness, clarity and reliability. We applied a standardized approach to data collection and analysis across all our operations, and ensure data is monitored and verified for accuracy internally before circulation. We have not sought external assurance for this report. The environmental, social and governance data and information provided for the purpose of this report have not been verified by an independent third party. In our continuous efforts to ensure and improve our sustainability journey, we welcome your views and feedback at info@securagroup.com.sg This sustainability report has been prepared by Secura Group Limited (the "Company") and has been reviewed by the Company's sponsor, United Overseas Bank Limited (the "Sponsor"), for compliance with Rules 226(2)(b) and 753(2) of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited SGX-ST (the "SGX-ST") Listing Manual Section B: Rules of Catalist. This sustainability report has not been examined or approved by the SGX-ST. The SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the contents of this sustainability report, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this sustainability report. The contact person for the Sponsor is Mr. Chia Beng Kwan, Senior Director, Equity Capital Markets, who can be contacted at 80 Raffles Place, #03-03 UOB Plaza 1, Singapore 048624, telephone: +65 6533 9898.

Board Statement on Sustainability The Board of Directors ("Board") and management ("Management") of Secura Group subscribe to sustainability efforts and take a long-term view in all areas of environmental, social and governance ("ESG") practices in our continuous pursuit to create economic value for all our stakeholders. This sustainability report identifies the key material ESG factors of importance to the Group, spells out our strategies to manage the challenges and defines objectives and indicators for improvement. Our Board and Management believe in the integration of technology applications into our business operations in the execution and provision of security services to all our customers. This will strengthen our pursuit of long-term sustainable growth for the Group, especially when we concurrently provide our staff with training, cross-job opportunities and skills upgrading. Our sustainability efforts are led by the CFO and the Head of each business unit. The Board, having determined the material ESG factors of the Group, oversees the management and monitoring of these factors and takes sustainability issues into consideration in the determination of the Group's strategic direction and policies. We published our first Sustainability Report last year and have included comparative data in this year's report. The Company will continue to refine our sustainability efforts and work towards developing sustainability in line with business objectives.

Organisational Profile Secura Group was listed on the Catalist Board of the SGX-ST on 28 January 2016 through a merger of the Secura group of companies and the Soverus group of companies. The two groups came together to offer an integrated suite of security products, services and solutions. The main business segments are in security guarding, security printing, cyber security, homeland security and digital forensic and security systems integration, security consultancy and security training. Secura Group also holds 20% interest in Custodio Technologies Pte Ltd, a subsidiary of Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. The main business of Custodio Technologies is in research and development of new security solutions and capabilities with a focus on cyber early warning technology. The Group is headquartered at 38 Alexandra Terrace, Singapore 119932 and operates from three other locations in Singapore - Pioneer Road North and Buroh Street factories for its printing operations and a unit in a flatted factory at Kallang Place for its systems integration business. Through its security printing division, it also has associates operating in Taipei, Taiwan and Dhaka, Bangladesh. As at the end of FY2018, Secura Group has 16 subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates, comprising 12 local entities employing a total of 947 (FY2017: 808) staff in Singapore. The substantial increase in staff force is in relation to employment of relief officers to support the security guarding business. The Group has a diversified customer base comprising more than 900 customers in various industries, including multinational corporations, financial institutions, government agencies and small and medium size enterprises. The Group also represents itself in the industry's associations, with 3 of its subsidiaries holding membership in the Security Association Singapore and the Association of Certified Security Agencies. The Group's Managing Director (Security Guarding) is also the Vice President (Systems) of the Security Association Singapore. The Group and some of its subsidiaries also subscribe to membership in the Association of Small and Medium Enterprises and Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

For the printing division where there are manufacturing activities, we ensure raw materials supplies, in particular paper materials are from internationally approved sustainable sources. The sources of paper materials are either FSC (Forest Stewardship Council) or PEFC (Programme for the Endorsement of Forest Certification) certified. Precautionary Principle Given the Group's current scale of operations, we have not undertaken any measures to address potential environment impacts. We do observe recycling procedures and ensure the appropriate disposal of industrial waste according to approved guidelines from the National Environmental Agency. Our Mission and Core Values The Company is committed to be the most trustworthy and reliable security service provider. Our focus on quality and customer service takes first priority in our business management to provide customer satisfaction and long term sustainability. Hosting a broad spectrum of integrated security solutions and services, our mission is to empower people with the right expertise and technologies to make the world a safe place. Committed To Serve

to be accountable for the task at hand and demonstrate dedication to excellence

Integrity First

to communicate honestly and directly, making decisions that are fair and ethical

Respect For All

ensuring any personnel is respected regardless of diverse backgrounds and experiences

Positive Discipline

to inculcate good behaviors within guided rules of the various industry practices

Progressive Mindset

to keep an open mind that is always curious and seeking continuous learning

For our employees, we are committed to enabling personal growth through frequent training, cross-job opportunities and skills upgrading. For our clients, we are committed to excellence in services to safeguard their assets effectively, enabling them to achieve economic success. For the general public, this means that they will always be in safe hands regardless of work, live or play.

