Secure Code Warrior : and Manicode Security to Lead Unleash Your Inner Security Champion Learning Lab at RSA Conference 2020

02/05/2020 | 10:01am EST

Lab to offer conference participants a hands-on competitive gamified training environment to determine the ultimate Secure Code Warrior

Secure coding company, Secure Code Warrior (SCW) today announced that co-founder and CEO Pieter Danhieux and Jim Manico, Founder of Manicode Security have been selected by conference organizers to lead “Unleash Your Inner Security Champion” Learning Lab at the upcoming RSA Conference 2020, taking place February 24-28, 2020 in San Francisco.

The RSA Conference Learning Labs are designed to offer full conference pass attendees facilitated experiences to immerse attendees in interactive exercises and discussions. Attendance to each of the nearly 20 labs being offered at this year’s conference is limited, ensuring that every participant has the opportunity to engage with the facilitator and truly learn the skill being taught. Unlike a traditional track session being offered at the conference, Danhieux and Manico will serve as Lab facilitators or “guides on the side,” leading participants through the content and exercises, while challenging them to apply what they are learning and engage with one another.

“We are very much looking forward to this competition style learning lab that will not only be incredibly fun but will also teach participants new skills and challenge them to work through real-life defensive simulations in secure coding,” said Danhieux. “Helping developers learn how to code securely, without introducing security issues in code will ultimately make them the first line of defense in their organization.”

Specifically, the Unleash Your Inner Security Champion Learning Lab will offer a hands-on, gamified training environment where participants can compete against each other with one being crowned the ultimate ‘Secure Code Warrior’. Participants can first select from various software languages to compete in the tournament, including Java EE, Java Spring, C# MVC, C# WebForms, Ruby on Rails, Python Django, Node.Js and more. The challenges will be based on the OWASP Top 10 Web App Vulnerabilities and participants will work on real-world code snippets, trying to locate, identify and fix vulnerabilities within each code snippet. Additionally, participants will earn points and watch as they strive to climb the leaderboard, with the highest-ranking player being crowned the ‘Secure Code Warrior.’

WHAT:

 

Unleash Your Inner Security Champion Learning Lab

WHEN:

 

Wednesday, February 26

 

 

2:00 PM – 4:00 PM

WHO:

 

Pieter Danhieux, co-founder and CEO, Secure Code Warrior 

 

 

Jim Manico, Founder, Manicode Security

WHERE:

 

RSA Conference 2020

 

 

Moscone Center South

REGISTRATION:

 

https://www.rsaconference.com/usa/agenda/learning-lab-unleash-your-inner-security-champion

 

 

Learning Labs are free for attendees with a Full Conference pass only.

In addition to conducting the Learning Lab, Danhieux along with company co-founder and CTO, Matias Madou will be holding private meetings throughout the conference week to preview the company’s roadmap for 2020. To schedule a meeting contact rsa@securecodewarrior.com.

About Secure Code Warrior

Secure Code Warrior is a global security company that makes software development better and more secure. Our vision is to empower developers to be the first line of defense in their organization by making security highly visible and providing them with the skills and tools to write secure code from the beginning.

Our customers include financial institutions, telecommunications providers and global technology companies in Europe, North America and the Asia Pacific. Learn more at www.securecodewarrior.com.


© Business Wire 2020
