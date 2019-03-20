Secure Technology Alliance Event to Assess Federal Government Efforts to Advance Identity Management and Access Security

PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J., March 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Secure Technology Alliance invites government and security executives and thought leaders to attend Securing Federal Identity 2019 in Arlington, VA this June. This event provides a comprehensive analysis of government efforts to improve identity management and expand strong authentication in government programs. Each year government and industry experts gather at this event to discuss the most important developments and innovations in federal identity credentialing and access security.



Securing Federal Identity 2019 will take place June 4-5, 2019 at Hilton Crystal City in Arlington, VA. Early bird registration discounts are available until April 26, 2019. New for this year’s event will be an optional half-day add-on mobile identity workshop on June 5, 2019. To register and find more information, visit www.securingfederalidentity.com .

“With input from thought leaders across government and the security and technology industries, this event helps to assess the effectiveness of government identity programs in place today and stimulate cross-industry discussion on effective use of PIV credentials and mobile identity technologies,” said Randy Vanderhoof, executive director of the Secure Technology Alliance. “This year, the event will explore new GSA and NIST policy and standards updates, showcase progress in the adoption of cloud and mobility identity initiatives, and discuss use cases demonstrating improvements in authentication and authorization for physical and logical access.”

The event will include keynotes, roundtables and panels covering topics including:

Federal PIV credentials usage for two-factor authentication

PIV-enabled E-PACS expansion for access security

Mobile credentials

Mobile and cloud identity systems and authentication

Biometrics usage for federal security programs

Evolving standards for cybersecurity frameworks and mobile services

GSA FICAM roadmap and testing programs

State mobile driver’s license initiatives

Cyber threats and mitigation programs

At the conclusion of the conference on the second day, attendees can add to their learning experience and further explore the mobile identity landscape through the Mobile Identity Workshop. The workshop will take a deep dive into mobile identity credential initiatives: mobile drivers’ licenses and the federal government’s use of various mobile identity technologies solutions. This workshop is an additional event and requires separate registration.

Government, security or technology-focused thought leaders and experts interested in speaking at the Securing Federal Identity event are invited to submit a proposal by April 5, 2019. For more information on becoming a speaker, visit https://www.securingfederalidentity.com/call-for-speakers/ .

The Securing Federal Identity 2019 conference is open to all individuals and organizations who are interested in learning about the role of secure identity and authentication in government programs. Secure Technology Alliance member organizations and federal government employees receive complimentary or discounted registration pricing. For sponsorship and exhibition information, visit http://www.securingfederalidentity.com/ or contact Bryan Ichikawa at bichikawa@securetechalliance.org .

For continuing updates on Securing Federal Identity 2019, visit www.securingfederalidentity.com , follow @SecureTechOrg on Twitter and use #FedID2019 to participate in the conversation.

About the Secure Technology Alliance

The Secure Technology Alliance is the digital security industry’s premier association. The Alliance brings together leading providers and adopters of end-to-end security solutions designed to protect privacy and digital assets in payments, mobile, identity and access, healthcare, transportation and the emerging Internet of Things (IoT) markets.

The Alliance’s mission is to stimulate understanding, adoption and widespread application of connected digital solutions based on secure chip and other technologies and systems needed to protect data, enable secure authentication and facilitate commerce.

The Alliance is driven by its U.S.-focused member companies. They collaborate by sharing expertise and industry best practices through industry and technology councils, focused events, educational resources, industry outreach, advocacy, training and certification programs. Through participation in the breadth of Alliance activities, members strengthen personal and organizational networks and take away the insights to build the business strategies needed to commercialize secure products and services in this dynamic environment.

For more information, please visit www.securetechalliance.org .

