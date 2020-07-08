Log in
Secure Technology Alliance Publishes White Paper on Dynamic Card Security Codes to Address Card-Not-Present Fraud

07/08/2020 | 08:01am EDT

PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J., July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the widespread implementation of EMV in the U.S., fraudsters have shifted their focus to card-not-present (CNP) fraud, highlighting static card security codes as a critical weakness. The Secure Technology Alliance released today a resource that provides a primer on cards with dynamic security code features as a layered defense to this CNP vulnerability. This resource discusses the benefits of dynamic security codes for issuers, merchants and cardholders, and the implementation impact on payments stakeholders.

Download the white paper, “Dynamic Security Code Cards: A Primer,” at https://www.securetechalliance.org/publications-dynamic-security-code-cards-a-primer/.

For many online transactions, merchants require the user to enter the security code printed on the card to validate that the card is in the possession of the cardholder. These static security codes, if stolen, present a vulnerability that can lead to CNP fraud and a loss of revenue for merchants and issuers. Cards with a dynamic security code present a possible defense against CNP fraud by having a display and generating a frequently changing code. This hinders the ability of a fraudster using a duplicate card or stolen card data.

“The consequences and associated costs of CNP fraud present a world of issues for everyone from the customer to the merchant to the issuer,” said Randy Vanderhoof, executive director of the Secure Technology Alliance. “Security experts recommend layered approaches to security, and a changing security code will create a barrier for people using stolen credentials. This resource provides education on how a dynamic security code card can help prevent fraudsters from stealing all information necessary to complete an online transaction.”

This white paper:

  • Introduces the impact of CNP fraud on merchants and issuers
  • Provides a high-level description of a dynamic security code card solution (card and server/service) to educate stakeholders on functionality and benefits
  • Outlines the benefits of dynamic security code cards for issuers, merchants and cardholders
  • Outlines manufacturing, personalization and implementation considerations
  • Describes real world deployed use cases

This white paper was developed by the Secure Technology Alliance Payments Council. The cross-industry council focuses on securing payments and payment applications in the U.S. through industry dialogue, commentary on standards and specifications, technical guidance and educational programs, for consumers, merchants, issuers, acquirers, processors, payment networks, government regulators, mobile providers, industry suppliers and other industry stakeholders.

Council members involved in the development and review of this white paper include: ABCorp; Ellipse; IDEMIA; Infineon Technologies; MULTOS International; Thales; Visa; Worldpay.

TWEET THIS: .@SecureTechOrg released a new white paper on dynamic security codes for #payment cards, how they work and their potential security benefits. Find the full resource here: https://www.securetechalliance.org/publications-dynamic-security-code-cards-a-primer/

About the Secure Technology Alliance
The Secure Technology Alliance is the digital security industry’s premier association. The Alliance brings together leading providers and adopters of end-to-end security solutions designed to protect privacy and digital assets in payments, mobile, identity and access, healthcare, transportation and the emerging Internet of Things (IoT) markets.

The Alliance’s mission is to stimulate understanding, adoption and widespread application of connected digital solutions based on secure chip and other technologies and systems needed to protect data, enable secure authentication and facilitate commerce.

The Alliance is driven by its U.S.-focused member companies. They collaborate by sharing expertise and industry best practices through industry and technology councils, focused events, educational resources, industry outreach, advocacy, training and certification programs. Through participation in the breadth of Alliance activities, members strengthen personal and organizational networks and take away the insights to build the business strategies needed to commercialize secure products and services in this dynamic environment.

For more information, please visit www.securetechalliance.org.

Contact:
Dana Kringel
Montner Tech PR
203-226-9290
dkringel@montner.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
