Secure Technology Alliance Webinar to Provide Insight on Privacy and Trust in the Mobile Driver's License Ecosystem

06/11/2020 | 12:35pm EDT

PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J., June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Protecting citizen privacy and enabling relying party trust in mobile identities are critical to increasing U.S. adoption of mobile driver’s licenses (mDLs). The Secure Technology Alliance announced today the third in its mobile driver’s license webinar series, which focuses on answering issuer, adopter and relying party questions on the privacy, trust and integrity features of mDL technology and its ecosystem.

The webinar, “Privacy & Trust in the mDL Ecosystem” will be held Thursday, June 25 at 1pm ET/10am PT. Registration is available at https://securetechalliance.webex.com/securetechalliance/onstage/g.php?MTID=e966db1bd86f0be6d86fe10fc09ed171b.

“Introducing a new form of valid government identification comes with many considerations, and trust and privacy are key factors in whether or not parties will adopt or accept mDLs,” said Randy Vanderhoof, executive director of the Secure Technology Alliance. “Certain mDL features enable new levels of privacy for citizens and issuing and provisioning methods can ensure that mDLs can be trusted by relying parties. This webinar will cover how mDLs enhance the identity process while protecting privacy and trust in a transparent way.”

Speakers for the webinar are: Arjan Geluk, UL; Andrew Hughes, Kantara Initiative/IDEMIA; Ted Sobel, DHS; Matt Thompson, IDEMIA; Randy Vanderhoof, Secure Technology Alliance; Christopher Williams, Exponent; John Wunderlich, Kantara Initiative.

Issuers, identity verifiers, government agencies, solution providers, integrators, and application developers are encouraged to attend to get insight into:

  • The expected privacy and mDL trust model in a federated environment
  • Privacy-enhancing features of ISO 18013-5 compliant mDLs
  • Identity proofing and mDL issuance processes and relying party trust
  • Testing and certification of mDL processes and solutions

A recording of the previous two webinars in the series, “Introduction to the mDL,” and “mDL Use Cases on Day One and Beyond,” are available for download on the Secure Technology Alliance's website. Those who participate in all four webinar sessions and participate in short online retention assessment quizzes will receive a certificate of participation from the Secure Technology Alliance. Dates and speakers for the final webinar will be announced at a later date.

The webinar series is being developed by the Secure Technology Alliance Identity Council. The Identity Council provides leadership and coordination and serves as the focal point for the Alliance‘s identity and identity-related efforts leveraging embedded chip technology and privacy- and security-enhancing software.  The Alliance has recently launched a new web portal, www.mDLConnection.com to provide timely information about mobile driver’s licenses, its uses and a state-by-state implementation tracker.

Additional Resources
The Alliance has recently created several resources that provide information about mDLs. These include:

TWEET THIS: The third @SecureTechOrg #mobile #driverslicense webinar is June 25 at 1pmET/10amPT. Attend to learn about the privacy, trust and integrity features of #mDL technology https://securetechalliance.webex.com/securetechalliance/onstage/g.php?MTID=e966db1bd86f0be6d86fe10fc09ed171b.

About the Secure Technology Alliance
The Secure Technology Alliance is the digital security industry’s premier association. The Alliance brings together leading providers and adopters of end-to-end security solutions designed to protect privacy and digital assets in payments, mobile, identity and access, healthcare, transportation and the emerging Internet of Things (IoT) markets.

The Alliance’s mission is to stimulate understanding, adoption and widespread application of connected digital solutions based on secure chip and other technologies and systems needed to protect data, enable secure authentication and facilitate commerce.

The Alliance is driven by its U.S.-focused member companies. They collaborate by sharing expertise and industry best practices through industry and technology councils, focused events, educational resources, industry outreach, advocacy, training and certification programs. Through participation in the breadth of Alliance activities, members strengthen personal and organizational networks and take away the insights to build the business strategies needed to commercialize secure products and services in this dynamic environment.

For more information, please visit www.securetechalliance.org.

CONTACT:
Dana Kringel
Montner Tech PR
203-226-9290
dkringel@montner.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
