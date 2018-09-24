Secure Technology Alliance to Deliver Practical IoT Security Training in Boot Camp Workshop at IoT Security Summit

PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J., Sept. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- By 2025 there will be more than 55 million internet-connected devices , leaving the potential for millions of unsecured access points in businesses, homes and cities. To lead the industry toward an ultimately safer IoT ecosystem, the Secure Technology Alliance will host a half-day IoT security boot camp this October for non-technical business professionals who are designing or deploying internet-connected devices.



The workshop, “IoT Security Boot Camp: Security Principles and Application Deployment Best Practices,” will be held at the IoT Security Summit October 15-17, 2018 in Dallas, Texas. Professionals interested in attending the workshop must register for an All Access Conference Pass or a Conference Pass here https://tmt.knect365.com/iot-security/purchase/select-package . Alliance members are eligible to receive a 25% discount off their registration fee.

“The rapid growth of IoT calls for discussion on the potential vulnerabilities and risks associated with such an extensive network. It’s critical now more than ever to implement a secure IoT ecosystem,” said Randy Vanderhoof, executive director of the Secure Technology Alliance. “This workshop will give business professionals an understanding of how to build end to-end-systems that ensure data integrity, device security and privacy for IoT devices.”

Attendees will benefit from the following sessions:

IoT Security Principles – Randy Vanderhoof, Secure Technology Alliance – This session will cover the IoT security principles necessary to protect the vulnerabilities of IoT devices. Vanderhoof will also discuss how to design end-to-end systems that reduce the risk of data breaches and malware attacks that could disrupt the IoT system

– Randy Vanderhoof, Secure Technology Alliance – This session will cover the IoT security principles necessary to protect the vulnerabilities of IoT devices. Vanderhoof will also discuss how to design end-to-end systems that reduce the risk of data breaches and malware attacks that could disrupt the IoT system Hardening the End-Points ––(Speaker to be announced) - This session will break down the important hardware and software security considerations that should be considered in designing internet-connected devices or when procuring IoT devices from OEMs or resellers

––(Speaker to be announced) - This session will break down the important hardware and software security considerations that should be considered in designing internet-connected devices or when procuring IoT devices from OEMs or resellers Testing IoT Devices – Andrew Jamieson, UL – This session will provide an overview of the testing that goes into the development or implementation of IoT devices and end-to-end systems to protect against device tampering, unauthorized communications or insecure software/firmware updates

– Andrew Jamieson, UL – This session will provide an overview of the testing that goes into the development or implementation of IoT devices and end-to-end systems to protect against device tampering, unauthorized communications or insecure software/firmware updates Standards-based Security Framework for IoT Device Manufacturers and Service Providers – Kevin Gillick, GlobalPlatform – This session will cover the importance of a standards-based security framework for IoT device manufacturers and service providers, such as GlobalPlatform’s Device Trust Architecture for connected devices

– Kevin Gillick, GlobalPlatform – This session will cover the importance of a standards-based security framework for IoT device manufacturers and service providers, such as GlobalPlatform’s Device Trust Architecture for connected devices Secure IoT Use Cases – Josh Jabs, Entrust Datacard – This session will examine use cases in specific markets for IoT solutions, the demands for security within each application and the best practices being deployed to reduce risk and increase trust for organizations and end users

– Josh Jabs, Entrust Datacard – This session will examine use cases in specific markets for IoT solutions, the demands for security within each application and the best practices being deployed to reduce risk and increase trust for organizations and end users Experts Roundtable Discussion – Speakers will wrap-up the event with a discussion of key takeaways, and will provide an opportunity for attendees to ask questions and discuss specific IoT security challenges they have in their professional lives

As part of its efforts to bring security to the IoT, the Alliance also has a member-driven IoT Security Council , which serves as a forum where all industry stakeholders can discuss applications and security approaches, develop best practices and advocate for the use of standards for IoT security implementations. More information about the council is available at https://www.securetechalliance.org/activities-councils-internet-of-things-security/ .

Tweet This : .@SecureTechOrg bootcamp workshop to provide practical #IoT #security training at #IoTSecuritySummit October 17, 1:40-4:50 – https://tmt.knect365.com/iot-security/agenda/3

About the Secure Technology Alliance

The Secure Technology Alliance is the digital security industry’s premier association. The Alliance brings together leading providers and adopters of end-to-end security solutions designed to protect privacy and digital assets in payments, mobile, identity and access, healthcare, transportation and the emerging Internet of Things (IoT) markets.

The Alliance’s mission is to stimulate understanding, adoption and widespread application of connected digital solutions based on secure chip and other technologies and systems needed to protect data, enable secure authentication and facilitate commerce.

The Alliance is driven by its U.S.-focused member companies. They collaborate by sharing expertise and industry best practices through industry and technology councils, focused events, educational resources, industry outreach, advocacy, training and certification programs. Through participation in the breadth of Alliance activities, members strengthen personal and organizational networks and take away the insights to build the business strategies needed to commercialize secure products and services in this dynamic environment.

For more information, please visit www.securetechalliance.org .

CONTACT:

Megan Shamas

Montner Tech PR

203-226-9290

mshamas@montner.com