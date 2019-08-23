Secure Verity Voting System Ready for Purchase in North Carolina

New Election Technology Passes Rigorous State Testing

The North Carolina State Board of Elections has certified the Verity® Voting system from Hart InterCivic. This much-anticipated certification of Verity clears the way for election officials to begin upgrading voting systems with Verity — the modern secure system that fits the way North Carolina votes.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190823005364/en/

Verity's compact, secure polling place devices make setup straightforward and voting easy. (Photo: Business Wire)

Request a Verity Demo

“Verity brings a fresh approach to North Carolina,” said Phillip Braithwaite, President and CEO of Hart InterCivic. “Verity is the voting system of choice for jurisdictions across the country, and 95% percent of customers would recommend Hart to a colleague on our most recent customer survey. We are eager to show North Carolina voters an easier, more trustworthy experience.”

A leader in the elections industry for over 100 years, Hart has developed deep expertise in helping jurisdictions of all sizes safely and efficiently transition from outdated voting equipment to reliable, modern solutions. Hart has gained a reputation as a trusted partner for high-challenge implementations with a proven track record of success.

Verity’s advantages for North Carolina include:

The Verity configuration for North Carolina is a hand-marked paper ballot system and does not ever embed voter selections in a barcode

Best-in-industry security protocols, including white listing, encryption, two-factor authentication and redundant data storage to safeguard the sanctity of the vote

Easiest-to-use system for voters and election officials with plain-language instructions and consistently user-centric software and hardware design

Full accessibility features provide an equal and independent experience for voters with disabilities

These features and every other Verity function were carefully vetted during the North Carolina certification process. Combined with the rigors of federal certification by the Election Assistance Commission (EAC), the State’s process assures election stakeholders that the system will deliver trustworthy results on behalf of the state’s voters.

For more information on the Verity Voting system, please visit www.hartintercivic.com/voting-solutions/verityoverview/.

About Hart InterCivic, Inc.

Austin-based Hart InterCivic is a full-service election solutions innovator, partnering with state and local governments to deliver secure, accurate and reliable elections. Working side-by-side with election professionals for more than 100 years, Hart is committed to helping advance democracy one election at a time. Hart's mission fuels its passionate customer focus and a continuous drive for technological innovation. The company's new Verity Voting system makes voting more straightforward, equitable and accessible—and makes managing elections more transparent, more efficient and easier.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190823005364/en/