Secure Work Coalition Supports Disability Employment Incentive Act

08/12/2019 | 01:02pm EDT

Washington, D.C., Aug. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The Secure Work Coalition (SWC) strongly supports the Disability Employment Incentive Act, H.R. 3992, introduced by Representatives Brian Fitzpatrick (D-CA-1st) and Josh Harder (R-PA-10th).

 

By providing incentives to employers, the legislation will help bridge a gap in the nation’s labor pool, putting talented and skilled Social Security disability beneficiaries back to work through the Ticket to Work program.

 

“This bill is particularly timely,” said Mary Dale Walters, senior vice president of Strategic Communications, Allsup Employment Services, an SWC member. “While the national unemployment rate is at a historic low, at 3.8%, the unemployment rate for workers with disabilities remains double the national average at 7.6%. This presents a challenge as well as an opportunity. Existing return to work support programs for Social Security beneficiaries are underutilized by both beneficiaries and employers. Providing incentives to employers who hire these former workers will help bridge this gap. The potential for positive economic impact is obvious - employers find skilled workers which enables workers to protect their benefits while they pursue self-sufficiency, transition back to work and progress to potentially higher earned-income levels.“

 

The House bill mirrors the Disability Employment Incentive Act in the Senate, S255, which was introduced earlier this year by Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) and which the Coalition also supports.

 

“The SWC is grateful to both Congressmen Harder and Fitzpatrick for raising awareness on the important issue of increasing employment choices for individuals with disabilities and employers alike,” Walters said.

# # #


ABOUT THE SECURE WORK COALITION

The Secure Work Coalition aims to protect and improve work incentive and benefits counseling programs within Social Security such as Ticket to Work (TTW) that help beneficiaries of Social Security disability programs to return to work. It is comprised of Ability 360, Allsup Employment Services (AES), America Works, American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD), American Dream Employment Network, CareerConnect, Employment Network Advocacy Coalition (ENAC), Employment Resources, EmployReward Solutions (ERS),  National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), Ticket to Work Services, and United Spinal Association.

Mary Dale Walters
Allsup Employment Services
md.walters@allsup.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
