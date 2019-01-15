SecureLink : Names Joe Devine CEO

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SecureLink, the leader in vendor privileged access management, announced today that Joe Devine has been promoted to chief executive officer. Mr. Devine has served as the company's president and chief operating officer and has worked at SecureLink in progressive leadership roles since 2008. Mr. Devine takes over from the company's previous CEO and co-founder, Jeff Swearingen, who will serve as executive chairman and a member of the company's board of directors.

"Joe and I have worked together for more than 20 years, and I couldn't be happier to pass the torch to him," said Jeff Swearingen, SecureLink's co-founder and executive chairman. "Joe has been an integral part of SecureLink's success and is the natural choice to lead the organization to even greater heights."

SecureLink grew annual recurring revenue 48 percent in its most recent fiscal year. With the heightened awareness of cybersecurity risks posed to enterprise organizations by third-party providers, SecureLink's focus on secure, third-party privileged access management is in extreme demand. The majority of SecureLink's enterprise customers operate in highly regulated industries, such as healthcare, finance, and retail, with increasingly strict compliance requirements and the burden of combating high-profile security breaches that impact millions of individuals.

"My focus will be to continue advancing a business that is on a tremendous upward trajectory," said Joe Devine, CEO for SecureLink. "We simply have the best solution for managing vendor access, refined over the last 16 years. Our platform has never been more relevant in solving today's mission-critical challenges for our customers."

About SecureLink

SecureLink is the leader in managing vendor privileged access and remote support for both highly regulated enterprise organizations and technology vendors. SecureLink serves more than 30,000 organizations worldwide. World-class companies across multiple industries including healthcare, financial services, legal, gaming, and retail rely on SecureLink's secure, purpose-built platform. SecureLink is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

