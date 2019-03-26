SecureWorks : Accelerating Your Path to Security Maturity

Accelerating Your Path to Security Maturity

Speaker:Hadi Hosn - Global Consulting Solutions Lead & Ken Athaide - Senior Consultant - Marketing Intelligence

Available :Live online March 28, 2019

Duration: 60 Mins 2PM EST

Secureworks recently introduced its proprietary Security Maturity Model, a holistic, business- and risk-driven approach that incorporates elements of well-known cybersecurity frameworks like NIST with our global threat intelligence insights and decades of operational security expertise, to provide an accessible and complementary evaluation to help you understand current security maturity and guide risk appropriate improvements.

In this webcast, Hadi Hosn reviews how the Secureworks Security Maturity Model enables you to understand your current security maturity level, ensure that it aligns with your organization's current risk level and helps your security team identify required areas of improvement.

In the second part of this webcast, Hadi will share the results of the maturity evaluations performed at Access 2018. He will compare these results to the general population from our 2018 Security Leadership Survey, and share insights on where Access 2018 attendees are doing well and where their security posture may be lacking. Based on these findings, he'll also provide recommendations on what companies and industries at each maturity tier should do to address improve their ability to detect, respond, prevent and predict cyber threats, before reviewing how to guide and track your risk-appropriate maturity journey through time.