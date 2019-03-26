Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SecureWorks : Accelerating Your Path to Security Maturity

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/26/2019 | 09:25pm EDT

Accelerating Your Path to Security Maturity
Speaker:Hadi Hosn - Global Consulting Solutions Lead & Ken Athaide - Senior Consultant - Marketing Intelligence
Available :Live online March 28, 2019
Duration: 60 Mins 2PM EST

Secureworks recently introduced its proprietary Security Maturity Model, a holistic, business- and risk-driven approach that incorporates elements of well-known cybersecurity frameworks like NIST with our global threat intelligence insights and decades of operational security expertise, to provide an accessible and complementary evaluation to help you understand current security maturity and guide risk appropriate improvements.

In this webcast, Hadi Hosn reviews how the Secureworks Security Maturity Model enables you to understand your current security maturity level, ensure that it aligns with your organization's current risk level and helps your security team identify required areas of improvement.

In the second part of this webcast, Hadi will share the results of the maturity evaluations performed at Access 2018. He will compare these results to the general population from our 2018 Security Leadership Survey, and share insights on where Access 2018 attendees are doing well and where their security posture may be lacking. Based on these findings, he'll also provide recommendations on what companies and industries at each maturity tier should do to address improve their ability to detect, respond, prevent and predict cyber threats, before reviewing how to guide and track your risk-appropriate maturity journey through time.

Disclaimer

SecureWorks Corp. published this content on 28 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2019 01:24:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:02pKOREAN AIR LINES : shareholders oust tycoon from board in landmark vote
RE
11:01pRigrodsky & Long, P.A. Files Class Action Suit Against Ellie Mae, Inc.
GL
11:00pSANTEN PHARMACEUTICAL : Announces Cancellation of Treasury Shares
PU
11:00pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Files a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. Investors (RVLT)
BU
10:55pMONEX : Announcement of Changes in Management, Personnel and Organization
PU
10:45pINTERNATIONAL ELITE : ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018【PDF file】
PU
10:40pINTERNATIONAL ELITE : PROPOSED CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME AND PROPOSED ADOPTION OF AMENDED AND RESTATED MEMORANDUM AND ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION【PDF file】
PU
10:40pFORTESCUE METALS : resumes shipping operations following Cyclone Veronica
PU
10:36pGABRIEL OKARA : Africa has lost a literary giant —Obi
AQ
10:35pMEIJI : Top Commitment to Sustainability
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : AMERICAN AIRLINES : U.S. to overhaul air safety oversight in response to two Boeing ..
2APPLE : Apple, Qualcomm gird for next phase of patent battle after mixed U.S. rulings
397% of Asian Theme Park Visitors Ready to Spend More with Right App
4FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORP : FUJIFILM : sets its highest record with 24 products winning the internationally prest..
5DISCOVERY INC : DISCOVERY : RARE FOOTAGE OF SPERM WHALE HUNTING IN DEEP DARK OCEAN CAPTURED DURING ANIMAL PLAN..

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.