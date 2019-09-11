Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SecureWorks : COBALT DICKENS Goes Back to School…Again

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/11/2019 | 06:27am EDT

In March 2018, the U.S. Department of Justice indicted the Mabna Institute and nine Iranian associates for compromising hundreds of universities to steal intellectual property and benefit financially. Secureworks® Counter Threat Unit™ (CTU) researchers assigned the name COBALT DICKENS to this likely Iranian government-directed threat group. Despite this indictment and other disclosures of COBALT DICKENS campaigns, the threat group (also known as Silent Librarian) shows no signs of stopping its activity as of this publication. CTU™ researchers have observed the threat actors using free online services as part of their operations, including free certificates, domains, and publicly available tools.

In July and August 2019, CTU researchers discovered a new large global phishing operation launched by COBALT DICKENS. This operation is similar to the threat group's August 2018 campaign, using compromised university resources to send library-themed phishing emails. The messages contain links to spoofed login pages for resources associated with the targeted universities. Unlike previous campaigns that contained shortened links to obscure the attackers' infrastructure, these messages contain the spoofed URL (see Figure 1).

Figure 1. Phishing message containing a link to a COBALT DICKENS domain (circled in red). (Source: Secureworks)

Recipients who click this link are directed to a web page that looks identical or similar to the spoofed library resource. After the victims enter their credentials, their web browsers are redirected to the next.php file, where the credentials are stored locally in the pass.txt file. The victim's browser is then sent to the legitimate site being spoofed (see Figure 2).

Figure 2. Lifecycle of a COBALT DICKENS credential-harvesting phishing operation. (Source: Secureworks)

For this campaign, the threat actors registered at least 20 new domains targeting over 60 universities in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Hong Kong, and Switzerland. These domains were registered using the Freenom domain provider, which administers the following free top-level domains (TLDs) unless the domain is considered 'special ':

Many of these domains use valid SSL certificates, likely to make the spoofed pages appear authentic. The overwhelming majority of the certificates observed in 2019 were issued by Let's Encrypt, a nonprofit organization that programmatically issues free certificates. However, past campaigns used certificates issued by the Comodo certificate authority.

COBALT DICKENS uses publicly available tools, including the SingleFile plugin available on GitHub and the free HTTrack Website Copier standalone application, to copy the login pages of targeted university resources. Metadata in a spoofed login page created on August 1 suggests that COBALT DICKENS sometimes uses older copied versions of target websites. A comment left in the source code indicates it was originally copied on May 1, 2017 (see Figure 3). However, the university was targeted by numerous COBALT DICKENS operations, including the August 2018 and August 2019 campaigns.

Figure 3. A comment in the source code of a spoofed page created by COBALT DICKENS. (Source: Secureworks)

Metadata in other spoofed web pages supports the assessment that the threat actors are of Iranian origin. Specifically, a page copied on August 3 reveals an Iranian-related timestamp (see Figure 4).

Figure 4. Metadata in COBALT DICKENS spoofed web page indicating that an Iran-based threat actor may have copied the legitimate website. (Source: Secureworks)

As of this publication, CTU researchers observed COBALT DICKENS targeting at least 380 universities in over 30 countries. Many universities have been targeted multiple times. The threat actors have not changed their operations despite law enforcement activity, multiple public disclosures, and takedown activity.

Some educational institutions have implemented multi-factor authentication (MFA) to specifically address this threat. While implementing additional security controls like MFA could seem burdensome in environments that value user flexibility and innovation, single-password accounts are insecure. CTU researchers recommend that all organizations protect Internet-facing resources with MFA to mitigate credential-focused threats.

To provide broader awareness of the threat group's campaigns and curtail its activities, CTU researchers listed all known domains associated with COBALT DICKENS operations in Table 1. Several domains used prior to the indictment remain in use as of this publication. CTU researchers recommend that organizations use available controls to review and restrict access to these domains. They may contain malicious content, so consider the risks before opening them in a browser.

Indicator Type Context
mlibo.ml Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS for August/July 2019 operations
blibo.ga Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS for August/July 2019 operations
azll.cf Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS for August/July 2019 operations
azlll.cf Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS for August/July 2019 operations
lzll.cf Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS for August/July 2019 operations
jlll.cf Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS for August/July 2019 operations
elll.cf Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS for August/July 2019 operations
lllib.cf Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS for August/July 2019 operations
tsll.cf Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS for August/July 2019 operations
ulll.tk Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS for August/July 2019 operations
tlll.cf Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS for August/July 2019 operations
libt.ga Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS for August/July 2019 operations
libk.ga Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS for August/July 2019 operations
libf.ga Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS for August/July 2019 operations
libe.ga Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS for August/July 2019 operations
liba.gq Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS for August/July 2019 operations
libver.ml Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS for August/July 2019 operations
ntll.tk Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS for August/July 2019 operations
ills.cf Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS for August/July 2019 operations
vtll.cf Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS for August/July 2019 operations
clll.tk Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS for August/July 2019 operations
stll.tk Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS for August/July 2019 operations
llii.xyz Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS
lill.pro Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS
eduv.icu Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS
univ.red Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS
unir.cf Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS
unir.gq Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS
unisv.xyz Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS
unir.ml Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS
unin.icu Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS
unie.ml Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS
unip.gq Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS
unie.ga Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS
unip.cf Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS
nimc.ga Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS
nimc.ml Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS
savantaz.cf Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS
unie.gq Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS
unip.ga Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS
unip.ml Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS
unir.ga Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS
untc.me Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS
jhbn.me Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS
unts.me Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS
uncr.me Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS
lib-service.com Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS
unvc.me Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS
untf.me Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS
nimc.cf Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS
anvc.me Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS
ebookfafa.com Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS
nicn.gq Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS
untc.ir Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS
librarylog.in Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS
llli.nl Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS
lllf.nl Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS
libg.tk Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS
ttil.nl Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS
llil.nl Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS
lliv.nl Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS
llit.site Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS
flil.cf Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS
e-library.me Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS
cill.ml Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS
fill.cf Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS
libm.ga Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS
eill.cf Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS
llib.cf Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS
eill.ga Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS
nuec.cf Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS
illl.cf Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS
cnen.cf Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS
aill.nl Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS
eill.nl Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS
mlib.cf Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS
ulll.cf Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS
nlll.cf Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS
clll.nl Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS
llii.cf Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS
etll.cf Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS
1edu.in Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS
aill.cf Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS
atna.cf Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS
atti.cf Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS
aztt.tk Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS
cave.gq Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS
ccli.cf Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS
cnma.cf Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS
cntt.cf Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS
crll.tk Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS
csll.cf Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS
ctll.tk Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS
cvnc.ga Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS
cvve.cf Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS
czll.tk Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS
cztt.tk Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS
erta.ca Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS
euca.cf Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS
euce.in Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS
ezll.tk Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS
ezplog.in Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS
ezproxy.tk Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS
eztt.tk Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS
flll.cf Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS
iell.tk Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS
ill.pro Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS
iull.tk Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS
izll.tk Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS
lett.cf Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS
lib1.bid Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS
lib1.pw Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS
libb.ga Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS
libe.ml Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS
libg.cf Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS
libg.ga Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS
libg.gq Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS
libloan.xyz Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS
libnicinfo.xyz Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS
libraryme.ir Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS
libt.ml Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS
libu.gq Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS
libv.ml Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS
lill.gq Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS
llbt.tk Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS
llib.ga Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS
llic.cf Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS
llic.tk Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS
llil.cf Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS
llit.cf Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS
lliv.tk Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS
llse.cf Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS
ncll.tk Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS
ncnc.cf Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS
nctt.tk Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS
necr.ga Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS
nika.ga Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS
nsae.ml Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS
nuec.ml Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS
rill.cf Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS
rnva.cf Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS
rtll.tk Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS
sctt.cf Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS
shibboleth.link Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS
sitl.tk Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS
slli.cf Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS
till.cf Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS
titt.cf Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS
uill.cf Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS
uitt.tk Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS
ulibe.ml Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS
ulibr.ga Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS
umlib.ml Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS
umll.tk Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS
uni-lb.com Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS
unll.tk Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS
utll.tk Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS
vsre.cf Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS
web2lib.info Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS
xill.tk Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS
zedviros.ir Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS
zill.cf Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS

Table 1. Indicators associated with COBALT DICKENS operations.

Disclaimer

SecureWorks Corp. published this content on 11 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2019 10:26:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:42aMILLENNIUM PTHORNE HOTELS : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) Millennium&Copthorne Hotels
PU
06:42aGREENE KING : HSBC BANK PLC - Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Greene King plc
PU
06:42a4,600 MM SPRAYING WIDTH : technotrans spray lubrication system for the automotive industry
PU
06:42aMILLENNIUM PTHORNE HOTELS : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) Millennium&Copthorne Hotels
PU
06:42aCHEWY, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
06:41aS.Africa's Naspers shares fall more than 30% after Prosus market debut
RE
06:40aHong Kong Exchanges bids $39 billion to take over London Stock Exchange
RE
06:39aKONTRON : Success of Kontron ACE Flight(TM) 4608 avionics server demonstrated by installations on more than 300 aircraft globally
AQ
06:38aHong Kong Exchanges bids $39 billion to take over London Stock Exchange
RE
06:38aAERIE PHARMACEUTICALS INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Most gain as hopes of trade deal, stimulus lift risk-on mode
2WeWork presses on with IPO, pushing SoftBank into a corner
3Apple reveals triple-camera iPhone; $5 monthly streaming TV undercuts Disney
4Apple reveals triple-camera iPhone; $5 monthly streaming TV undercuts Disney
5HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIM : Hong Kong Exchanges bids $39 billion to take over London Stock Exchange

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group