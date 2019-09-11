SecureWorks : COBALT DICKENS Goes Back to School…Again

In March 2018, the U.S. Department of Justice indicted the Mabna Institute and nine Iranian associates for compromising hundreds of universities to steal intellectual property and benefit financially. Secureworks® Counter Threat Unit™ (CTU) researchers assigned the name COBALT DICKENS to this likely Iranian government-directed threat group. Despite this indictment and other disclosures of COBALT DICKENS campaigns, the threat group (also known as Silent Librarian) shows no signs of stopping its activity as of this publication. CTU™ researchers have observed the threat actors using free online services as part of their operations, including free certificates, domains, and publicly available tools.

In July and August 2019, CTU researchers discovered a new large global phishing operation launched by COBALT DICKENS. This operation is similar to the threat group's August 2018 campaign, using compromised university resources to send library-themed phishing emails. The messages contain links to spoofed login pages for resources associated with the targeted universities. Unlike previous campaigns that contained shortened links to obscure the attackers' infrastructure, these messages contain the spoofed URL (see Figure 1).

Figure 1. Phishing message containing a link to a COBALT DICKENS domain (circled in red). (Source: Secureworks)

Recipients who click this link are directed to a web page that looks identical or similar to the spoofed library resource. After the victims enter their credentials, their web browsers are redirected to the next.php file, where the credentials are stored locally in the pass.txt file. The victim's browser is then sent to the legitimate site being spoofed (see Figure 2).

Figure 2. Lifecycle of a COBALT DICKENS credential-harvesting phishing operation. (Source: Secureworks)

For this campaign, the threat actors registered at least 20 new domains targeting over 60 universities in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Hong Kong, and Switzerland. These domains were registered using the Freenom domain provider, which administers the following free top-level domains (TLDs) unless the domain is considered 'special ':

Many of these domains use valid SSL certificates, likely to make the spoofed pages appear authentic. The overwhelming majority of the certificates observed in 2019 were issued by Let's Encrypt, a nonprofit organization that programmatically issues free certificates. However, past campaigns used certificates issued by the Comodo certificate authority.

COBALT DICKENS uses publicly available tools, including the SingleFile plugin available on GitHub and the free HTTrack Website Copier standalone application, to copy the login pages of targeted university resources. Metadata in a spoofed login page created on August 1 suggests that COBALT DICKENS sometimes uses older copied versions of target websites. A comment left in the source code indicates it was originally copied on May 1, 2017 (see Figure 3). However, the university was targeted by numerous COBALT DICKENS operations, including the August 2018 and August 2019 campaigns.

Figure 3. A comment in the source code of a spoofed page created by COBALT DICKENS. (Source: Secureworks)

Metadata in other spoofed web pages supports the assessment that the threat actors are of Iranian origin. Specifically, a page copied on August 3 reveals an Iranian-related timestamp (see Figure 4).

Figure 4. Metadata in COBALT DICKENS spoofed web page indicating that an Iran-based threat actor may have copied the legitimate website. (Source: Secureworks)

As of this publication, CTU researchers observed COBALT DICKENS targeting at least 380 universities in over 30 countries. Many universities have been targeted multiple times. The threat actors have not changed their operations despite law enforcement activity, multiple public disclosures, and takedown activity.

Some educational institutions have implemented multi-factor authentication (MFA) to specifically address this threat. While implementing additional security controls like MFA could seem burdensome in environments that value user flexibility and innovation, single-password accounts are insecure. CTU researchers recommend that all organizations protect Internet-facing resources with MFA to mitigate credential-focused threats.

To provide broader awareness of the threat group's campaigns and curtail its activities, CTU researchers listed all known domains associated with COBALT DICKENS operations in Table 1. Several domains used prior to the indictment remain in use as of this publication. CTU researchers recommend that organizations use available controls to review and restrict access to these domains. They may contain malicious content, so consider the risks before opening them in a browser.

Indicator Type Context mlibo.ml Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS for August/July 2019 operations blibo.ga Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS for August/July 2019 operations azll.cf Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS for August/July 2019 operations azlll.cf Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS for August/July 2019 operations lzll.cf Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS for August/July 2019 operations jlll.cf Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS for August/July 2019 operations elll.cf Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS for August/July 2019 operations lllib.cf Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS for August/July 2019 operations tsll.cf Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS for August/July 2019 operations ulll.tk Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS for August/July 2019 operations tlll.cf Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS for August/July 2019 operations libt.ga Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS for August/July 2019 operations libk.ga Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS for August/July 2019 operations libf.ga Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS for August/July 2019 operations libe.ga Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS for August/July 2019 operations liba.gq Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS for August/July 2019 operations libver.ml Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS for August/July 2019 operations ntll.tk Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS for August/July 2019 operations ills.cf Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS for August/July 2019 operations vtll.cf Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS for August/July 2019 operations clll.tk Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS for August/July 2019 operations stll.tk Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS for August/July 2019 operations llii.xyz Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS lill.pro Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS eduv.icu Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS univ.red Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS unir.cf Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS unir.gq Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS unisv.xyz Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS unir.ml Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS unin.icu Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS unie.ml Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS unip.gq Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS unie.ga Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS unip.cf Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS nimc.ga Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS nimc.ml Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS savantaz.cf Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS unie.gq Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS unip.ga Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS unip.ml Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS unir.ga Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS untc.me Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS jhbn.me Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS unts.me Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS uncr.me Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS lib-service.com Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS unvc.me Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS untf.me Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS nimc.cf Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS anvc.me Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS ebookfafa.com Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS nicn.gq Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS untc.ir Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS librarylog.in Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS llli.nl Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS lllf.nl Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS libg.tk Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS ttil.nl Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS llil.nl Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS lliv.nl Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS llit.site Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS flil.cf Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS e-library.me Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS cill.ml Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS fill.cf Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS libm.ga Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS eill.cf Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS llib.cf Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS eill.ga Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS nuec.cf Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS illl.cf Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS cnen.cf Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS aill.nl Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS eill.nl Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS mlib.cf Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS ulll.cf Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS nlll.cf Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS clll.nl Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS llii.cf Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS etll.cf Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS 1edu.in Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS aill.cf Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS atna.cf Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS atti.cf Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS aztt.tk Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS cave.gq Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS ccli.cf Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS cnma.cf Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS cntt.cf Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS crll.tk Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS csll.cf Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS ctll.tk Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS cvnc.ga Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS cvve.cf Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS czll.tk Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS cztt.tk Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS erta.ca Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS euca.cf Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS euce.in Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS ezll.tk Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS ezplog.in Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS ezproxy.tk Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS eztt.tk Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS flll.cf Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS iell.tk Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS ill.pro Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS iull.tk Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS izll.tk Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS lett.cf Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS lib1.bid Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS lib1.pw Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS libb.ga Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS libe.ml Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS libg.cf Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS libg.ga Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS libg.gq Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS libloan.xyz Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS libnicinfo.xyz Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS libraryme.ir Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS libt.ml Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS libu.gq Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS libv.ml Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS lill.gq Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS llbt.tk Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS llib.ga Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS llic.cf Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS llic.tk Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS llil.cf Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS llit.cf Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS lliv.tk Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS llse.cf Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS ncll.tk Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS ncnc.cf Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS nctt.tk Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS necr.ga Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS nika.ga Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS nsae.ml Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS nuec.ml Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS rill.cf Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS rnva.cf Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS rtll.tk Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS sctt.cf Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS shibboleth.link Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS sitl.tk Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS slli.cf Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS till.cf Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS titt.cf Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS uill.cf Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS uitt.tk Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS ulibe.ml Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS ulibr.ga Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS umlib.ml Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS umll.tk Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS uni-lb.com Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS unll.tk Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS utll.tk Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS vsre.cf Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS web2lib.info Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS xill.tk Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS zedviros.ir Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS zill.cf Domain name Hosting phishing website used by COBALT DICKENS

Table 1. Indicators associated with COBALT DICKENS operations.