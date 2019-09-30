SecureWorks : Creating the SOC of the Future

Creating the SOC of the Future

Speaker:Speakers: Wendy Thomas, Chief Product Officer, Jon R. Ramsey, Chief Technical Officer

Available :Live online October 02, 2019

Duration: 60 mins. 2:00 p.m. ET/ 11:00 a.m. PT

The Security Operation Center or SOC has historically played the important role as the 'command and control' hub for an organization's cybersecurity efforts. However, the reactive SOC of yester-year cannot keep up with today's advanced adversaries and is failing to keep organizations safe from unknown cyber threats. This must change.

What you will learn:

How the global security community is coming together to define the SOC of the Future requirements.

How Human-Machine intelligence, Artificial Intelligence and Advance Analytic Software give organizations an enduring advantage over the adversary.

Emerging analytics tools, real world use cases and software-driven solutions that are transforming the way security teams detect, investigate, and respond to unknown threats across endpoints, networks, and the cloud.

Register Here