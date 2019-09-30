Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SecureWorks : Creating the SOC of the Future

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/30/2019 | 08:13pm EDT

Creating the SOC of the Future
Speaker:Speakers: Wendy Thomas, Chief Product Officer, Jon R. Ramsey, Chief Technical Officer
Available :Live online October 02, 2019
Duration: 60 mins. 2:00 p.m. ET/ 11:00 a.m. PT

The Security Operation Center or SOC has historically played the important role as the 'command and control' hub for an organization's cybersecurity efforts. However, the reactive SOC of yester-year cannot keep up with today's advanced adversaries and is failing to keep organizations safe from unknown cyber threats. This must change.

What you will learn:

  • How the global security community is coming together to define the SOC of the Future requirements.
  • How Human-Machine intelligence, Artificial Intelligence and Advance Analytic Software give organizations an enduring advantage over the adversary.
  • Emerging analytics tools, real world use cases and software-driven solutions that are transforming the way security teams detect, investigate, and respond to unknown threats across endpoints, networks, and the cloud.

Register Here

Disclaimer

SecureWorks Corp. published this content on 02 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2019 00:12:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:33pHARVEY NORMAN : HVN Sale of Interest in The Byron at Byron Resort
PU
08:31pOTTO ENERGY : Morgans rates OEL as Add
AQ
08:29pKELLOGG COMPANY : Expands World Food Day Online Food Drive on Amazon
PR
08:29pOLLI CLASS ACTION REMINDER : Hagens Berman Reminds Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI) Investors of Pending Securities Fraud Lawsuit, Encourages Investors Who Lost $50,000+ to Contact the Firm
GL
08:28pSAEX CLASS ACTION REMINDER : Hagens Berman Reminds SAExploration Holdings (SAEX) Investors of Securities Fraud Class Action, Encourages Investors Who Lost $50,000+ to Contact the Firm
GL
08:23pIMAX USA : Experience Gemini Man in IMAX® 3D+ in HFR (High Frame Rate)
PU
08:23pGENERAL MOLY : Current report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)
PU
08:19pFTCH CLASS ACTION REMINDER : Hagens Berman Reminds Farfetch (FTCH) Investors of Pending Securities Class Action, Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
08:16pCANADA HOUSE WELLNESS : Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Results Amended Sales License Received
AQ
08:16pMACROGENICS : ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Reminds MacroGenics, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - MGNX
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1LOCKHEED MARTIN WINS $495 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT: Pentagon
2JSE JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE : Barita Investments Limited Rights Issue – Basis of Allotment
3GREEN RISE CAPITAL CORP : GREEN RISE CAPITAL : Announces Completion of Qualifying Transaction with Bull Market..
4Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of PS and SAEX of Upcoming Deadlines
5CIVEO CORP : Civeo Corporation Announces Amendment and Extension to Credit Facility

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group