SecureWorks : Creating the SOC of the Future

Creating the SOC of the Future
Speaker:Speakers: Wendy Thomas, Chief Product Officer, Jon R. Ramsey, Chief Technical Officer
Available :Live online October 02, 2019
Duration: 60 mins. 2:00 p.m. ET/ 11:00 a.m. PT
The Security Operation Center or SOC has historically played the important role as the 'command and control' hub for an organization's cybersecurity efforts. However, the reactive SOC of yester-year cannot keep up with today's advanced adversaries and is failing to keep organizations safe from unknown cyber threats. This must change.
What you will learn:
-
How the global security community is coming together to define the SOC of the Future requirements.
-
How Human-Machine intelligence, Artificial Intelligence and Advance Analytic Software give organizations an enduring advantage over the adversary.
-
Emerging analytics tools, real world use cases and software-driven solutions that are transforming the way security teams detect, investigate, and respond to unknown threats across endpoints, networks, and the cloud.
