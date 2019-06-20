SecureWorks : Four Essentials for Finding a Qualified Cyber Threat Hunting Provider

They need confidence that there are no advanced persistent threats hiding deep within their environment. How do you choose a security partner who has the capability of performing deep inspections of your environment to identify targeted threat indicators and potential attacker presence?
This white paper explores methods for selecting a targeted threat hunting provider. Asking a potential hunting provider the right questions is crucial to selecting the best partner. Not all hunting providers are created equal. Truly understanding a potential provider's threat intelligence capabilities and access to specialized technology will ultimately clarify who is best equipped to hunt.
Disclaimer
SecureWorks Corp. published this content on 20 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2019 18:28:11 UTC