SecureWorks : Four Essentials for Finding a Qualified Cyber Threat Hunting Provider

They need confidence that there are no advanced persistent threats hiding deep within their environment. How do you choose a security partner who has the capability of performing deep inspections of your environment to identify targeted threat indicators and potential attacker presence?

This white paper explores methods for selecting a targeted threat hunting provider. Asking a potential hunting provider the right questions is crucial to selecting the best partner. Not all hunting providers are created equal. Truly understanding a potential provider's threat intelligence capabilities and access to specialized technology will ultimately clarify who is best equipped to hunt.