Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SecureWorks : How Tagging Can Help With Your VMS Scan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/06/2019 | 10:02pm EST

How Tagging Can Help With Your VMS Scan
Speaker:Lauren Ashley Zamora - Advisor - IT Security
Available :Live online March 06, 2019
Duration: 60mins @2pm ET

Have you ever wanted to scan your Windows servers but not scan your SQL servers at the same time? Have you ever wanted to find the hosts in your perimeter with FTP running? With Tags You Can!

Join the Secureworks Vulnerability Management Service (VMS) team for a better understanding on tags and the various ways to create tags to efficiently navigate and scan your network.

Where do I start?

  • Light Inventory Scan
  • Dissolvable Agent if using Cloud Agent Learn how to build and leverage tags
  • Review 5 Examples of tags
  • Asset Search Tags What if I want to use tags in a DHCP environment?
  • Range based scans
  • Excluding hosts from a range based scan
  • Exclude hosts from range based scans based on criteria such as Cloud Agent installed
  • Using Range Based Tags to Inventory and Create Criteria Based Scans from the Tags Created Advanced Options
  • Groovy Scripts

Disclaimer

SecureWorks Corp. published this content on 06 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2019 03:01:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:32pASX : MGE - Units on Issue & Monthly Redemptions - Feb 2019
PU
10:26pDIAMOND BANK : Shareholders approve Diamond Bank's merger with Access Bank
AQ
10:26pSWISS LIFE : ABCON backs CBN's stance on monetary policy, financial stability
AQ
10:25pCHAMPIONS LEAGUE : Manchester United, Porto advance to quarterfinals
AQ
10:23pEX-NISSAN BOSS GHOSN STILL RECUPERATING AFTER RELEASE ON BAIL : lawyer
AQ
10:17pEON NRG : Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
10:17pEPIZYME : Announces Pricing of Concurrent Public Offerings of Common Stock and Series A Preferred Stock
BU
10:12pDENSO : Announces Personnel and Organizational Changes
PU
10:12pAIR NEW ZEALAND : brings BROODS charity concert to Nelson
PU
10:08pEMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROP : AT&T joins Global Telco Security Alliance
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : to close U.S. pop-up stores, focus on opening more book stores
2APPLE : CEOs tell Trump they are hiring more Americans without college degrees
3EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION : Exxon Mobil CEO sets plan to boost spending; shares dip
4Oil edges up on OPEC cuts, U.S. sanctions against Venezuela and Iran
5Sterling to slide to $1.20 if no Brexit deal agreed - Reuters poll

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.