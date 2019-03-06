SecureWorks : How Tagging Can Help With Your VMS Scan

How Tagging Can Help With Your VMS Scan
Speaker:Lauren Ashley Zamora - Advisor - IT Security
Available :Live online March 06, 2019
Duration: 60mins @2pm ET
Have you ever wanted to scan your Windows servers but not scan your SQL servers at the same time? Have you ever wanted to find the hosts in your perimeter with FTP running? With Tags You Can!
Join the Secureworks Vulnerability Management Service (VMS) team for a better understanding on tags and the various ways to create tags to efficiently navigate and scan your network.
Where do I start?
-
Light Inventory Scan
-
Dissolvable Agent if using Cloud Agent Learn how to build and leverage tags
-
Review 5 Examples of tags
-
Asset Search Tags What if I want to use tags in a DHCP environment?
-
Range based scans
-
Excluding hosts from a range based scan
-
Exclude hosts from range based scans based on criteria such as Cloud Agent installed
-
Using Range Based Tags to Inventory and Create Criteria Based Scans from the Tags Created Advanced Options
-
Groovy Scripts
Disclaimer
SecureWorks Corp. published this content on 06 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2019 03:01:10 UTC