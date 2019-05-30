SecureWorks : How to Apply a Crawl, Walk, Run Approach to Security

However, there are some organizations who have followed the hare's actions: sprinting followed by napping. Many recent high-profile breaches happened because they followed the hare's philosophy of working hard and fast up front and then resting. The companies made significant investments up front-based on misguided recommendations-and then napped when they should have been taking continuous actions to defend their networks.
What You Will Learn:
-
Basic concepts to apply to move from crawl to run.
-
The benefits of a measured approached to cybersecurity.
-
Best practices around cybersecurity for organizations looking to improve their security posture.
Disclaimer
