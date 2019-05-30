Log in
SecureWorks : How to Apply a Crawl, Walk, Run Approach to Security

05/30/2019 | 03:09pm EDT

However, there are some organizations who have followed the hare's actions: sprinting followed by napping. Many recent high-profile breaches happened because they followed the hare's philosophy of working hard and fast up front and then resting. The companies made significant investments up front-based on misguided recommendations-and then napped when they should have been taking continuous actions to defend their networks.

What You Will Learn:

  • Basic concepts to apply to move from crawl to run.
  • The benefits of a measured approached to cybersecurity.
  • Best practices around cybersecurity for organizations looking to improve their security posture.

Disclaimer

SecureWorks Corp. published this content on 30 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2019 19:08:06 UTC
