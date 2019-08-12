SecureWorks : Penetration Testing

Our penetration testing methodology is performed by the industry's top security testers, leveraging our proprietary tactics and intelligence from the Counter Threat Unit™ (CTU) Research Team. Penetration Tests are designed to show how an attacker would gain unauthorized access to your environment by using similar tactics and techniques. Based on the findings, Secureworks will discuss the findings with all relevant audiences and provide a customized course of action for both leadership and technical audiences.
Penetration Testing Benefits:
-
Gain assurance by testing internal and external security controls, including protections around high-value systems
-
Satisfy compliance needs, including PCI 3.x, FFIEC, HIPAA
-
Confidence knowing that the latest Threat Intelligence from the Secureworks Counter Threat Unit Research Team was utilized
-
Determine your real-world risk of compromise
-
Tests your response and detection capabilities
Disclaimer
