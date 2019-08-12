Log in
News : Companies
SecureWorks : Penetration Testing

08/12/2019 | 04:22pm EDT

Our penetration testing methodology is performed by the industry's top security testers, leveraging our proprietary tactics and intelligence from the Counter Threat Unit™ (CTU) Research Team. Penetration Tests are designed to show how an attacker would gain unauthorized access to your environment by using similar tactics and techniques. Based on the findings, Secureworks will discuss the findings with all relevant audiences and provide a customized course of action for both leadership and technical audiences.

Penetration Testing Benefits:

  • Gain assurance by testing internal and external security controls, including protections around high-value systems
  • Satisfy compliance needs, including PCI 3.x, FFIEC, HIPAA
  • Confidence knowing that the latest Threat Intelligence from the Secureworks Counter Threat Unit Research Team was utilized
  • Determine your real-world risk of compromise
  • Tests your response and detection capabilities

Disclaimer

SecureWorks Corp. published this content on 12 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2019 20:21:01 UTC
