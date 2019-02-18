SecureWorks : Planning an Effective Incident Response Tabletop Exercise

This document looks into the process which Secureworks™ Incident Response team utilizes when working with our clients to plan and facilitate a tabletop exercise, and imperatives that can be gleaned from that to ensure a successful exercise, regardless of whether you are managing it internally or having a third party facilitate.
What You Will Learn:
-
The benefit of goal setting.
-
Who to involve
-
The benefit of failure and open dialogue
-
The importance of schedule setting
-
What a good scenario looks like
-
The benefit of good reporting and follow-through
-
How an objective view can remove bias
