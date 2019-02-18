Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SecureWorks : Planning an Effective Incident Response Tabletop Exercise

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/18/2019 | 02:07pm EST

This document looks into the process which Secureworks™ Incident Response team utilizes when working with our clients to plan and facilitate a tabletop exercise, and imperatives that can be gleaned from that to ensure a successful exercise, regardless of whether you are managing it internally or having a third party facilitate.

What You Will Learn:

  • The benefit of goal setting.
  • Who to involve
  • The benefit of failure and open dialogue
  • The importance of schedule setting
  • What a good scenario looks like
  • The benefit of good reporting and follow-through
  • How an objective view can remove bias

Disclaimer

SecureWorks Corp. published this content on 18 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2019 19:07:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:11pWhisper Valley Recognized as Sustainable Community of Year, EcoSmart Solution Wins Green Innovation Award
BU
03:04pGEMFIELDS : Zambia Mines Minister pledges support for gemstone sector
AQ
03:03pSABRE : appoints Abdul-Razzaq Iyer as vice president, STNME
PU
03:02pFactbox - Huawei's challenges in Europe
RE
03:02pBritain does not support total Huawei network ban - sources
RE
03:01pGARO : Management changes at GARO
AQ
03:01pRevolutionary Erectile Dysfunction Treatment, GAINSWave®, Now Offered by PMPJAX in Florida
PR
03:01pProppant Express Investments Prevails Again by Invalidating 24 SandBox Logistics Patent Claims
GL
03:01pCLASS ACTION UPDATE FOR YRIV, ALKS, ASTE AND GE : Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
GL
02:54pHONDA MOTOR : to close UK car plant, drop 3,500 jobs
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD : WIRECARD : Britain's FT says allegations over Wirecard reporting are false
2RECKITT BENCKISER : RECKITT BENCKISER : 2018 Pretax Profit Rose 8.9%
3FOXCONN TECHNOLOGY CO LTD : SoftBank invests in Mubadala's new $400 million European tech fund
4VINCI : Vinci SA Joint Venture Gets EUR2.9 Billion Virginia Road Upgrade Contract
5COCA-COLA HBC : COCA COLA HBC : Bottler Coca-Cola HBC buys Serbian confectionary firm Bambi

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.