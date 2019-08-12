SecureWorks : Red Team Testing

Our Red Team testing methodology is performed by the industry's top security testers, based on thousands of worldwide engagements and customized for individual scope. Each Red Team test leverages artificial and human intelligence, and unmatched visibility from The Secureworks Counter Threat Unit™. These blended attacks combine various techniques to avoid detection and prevention including open source intelligence, phishing, wireless, and covert physical and network attack methods. We enable client to tune their existing devices to detect advanced threat tactics, so they can predict and prevent certain threats altogether.

Red Team Testing Benefits: