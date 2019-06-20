SecureWorks : Risk-Based Security in a Hyper-Connected World

Yet, few formalize risk assessment and asset prioritization into every purchasing and policy decision they make. However, with security budgets and headcounts constrained, there has been an increase in the need for formally determining security risk when prioritizing investments and mitigating security vulnerabilities.
This white paper is intended to provide an overview of risk-based security, the characteristics of the approach, the value it provides to your organization and why the approach has never been more important in today's current risk environment.
What you will learn:
-
How to Determine Risk
-
What is Risk-Based Security
-
The Characteristics of a Risk-Based Security Approach
-
Why a Risk-Based Strategy Now?
Disclaimer
