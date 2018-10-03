SecureWorks : The Capabilities of the Qualys Cloud Agent

The Capabilities of the Qualys Cloud Agent.
Speaker:Tim Davis, Vulnerability Management Service and Lauren Zamora, Vulnerability Management Service
Recorded :May 16, 2018
Duration: 60 Mins.
Join the Secureworks Vulnerability Management Service (VMS) team for a better understanding on the capabilities of the Qualys Cloud Agent. We will walk you through how to get access to various agents and downloading your first installation package.
What You Will Learn:
-
A quick overview of the Qualys Cloud Agent
-
What it is and what you need to run it
-
Post installation review and tips to ensure a proper Cloud Agent deployment
-
How to ensure Agents are functioning as intended
Disclaimer
