SecureWorks : The Power of Precise Threat Intelligence

Threat intelligence seeks to collect relevant information wherever it can be found, analyzing and synthesizing it into meaningful knowledge upon which you can act, at times even before a threat has reached your organization. Enterprise Brand Surveillance is intelligence our security researchers and security consultants develop that is specific to the environments, organizations and executives of our clients.
What You Will Learn:
-
How Enterprise Brand Surveillance can preserve your organization's financial and reputational integrity.
-
How you can receive notifications about public data leaks that may compromise your security.
-
How you can receive visibility into threat actors targeting your organization.
Disclaimer
