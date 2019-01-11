Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SecureWorks : The Power of Precise Threat Intelligence

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/11/2019 | 11:44am EST

Threat intelligence seeks to collect relevant information wherever it can be found, analyzing and synthesizing it into meaningful knowledge upon which you can act, at times even before a threat has reached your organization. Enterprise Brand Surveillance is intelligence our security researchers and security consultants develop that is specific to the environments, organizations and executives of our clients.

What You Will Learn:

  • How Enterprise Brand Surveillance can preserve your organization's financial and reputational integrity.
  • How you can receive notifications about public data leaks that may compromise your security.
  • How you can receive visibility into threat actors targeting your organization.

Disclaimer

SecureWorks Corp. published this content on 11 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2019 16:43:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:10pPENDRAGON PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
12:10pMARKETS RIGHT NOW : Stocks move lower on Wall Street
AQ
12:10pAM BEST : Places Credit Ratings of Axéria Prévoyance and Axeria Re Limited Under Review With Developing Implications
BU
12:09pVINCI : Airports – Q4 and FY 2018 traffic
PU
12:09pMELKIOR RESOURCES : to complete airborne survey over White Lake
PU
12:09pSTARS : Ramon colillas turns free entry into $5.1 million as winner of record-breaking pokerstars players championship
PU
12:09pNETFLIX : ACQUIRES NOAH CENTINEO, LAURA MARANO AND CAMILA MENDES STARRER “THE PERFECT DATE” FROM AWESOMENESS FILMS AND ACE ENTERTAINMENT
PU
12:09pMoney woes? More companies help workers build emergency funds
RE
12:09pIMPORTANT INVESTOR REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Sogou Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
12:08pDELPHI TECHNOLOGIES : to present at Deutsche Bank Global Auto Industry Conference on January 16th
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : Renault, Nissan boards get investigation updates before expected new Ghosn indictment
2GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD : China's Geely says it has not sold Daimler shares, denies Bloomberg report
3BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE) : EXCLUSIVE: Goldman Sachs on course to launch cash management in mid-2020
4Oil rises again but global economic concerns cap gains
5ACTIVISION BLIZZARD : ACTIVISION BLIZZARD : Cuts Ties To Hit 'Destiny' Game and Studio

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.