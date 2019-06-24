Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SecureWorks : The Transformative Effect of Data Science and Machine Learning

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/24/2019 | 08:07pm EDT

The Transformative Effect of Data Science and Machine Learning
Speaker:Tim Vidas - Senior Distinguished Engineer, Nash Borges PhD - Sr Director of Engineering and Data Science
Available :Live online June 26, 2019
Duration: 60 mins 1PM ET

The combination of big data and machine learning is making it possible for defenders with limited resources and expertise to detect and respond to unknown threats faster than ever before.

In an industry forever locked in an adversarial battle with increasingly sophisticated actors, Tim Vidas, Distinguished Senior Engineer, and Nash Borges PhD, Sr Director of Engineering and Data Science at Secureworks explain how the power of machine learning combined with human intelligence have become fundamental to defending the digital economy.

Register Here

Disclaimer

SecureWorks Corp. published this content on 26 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2019 00:06:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:03pQUALYS : Cloud Platform 2.39 New Features
PU
09:02pFEDEX : sues U.S. government over 'impossible' task of policing exports to China
RE
09:01pTECHBRAIN : Finds Evidence of Gendered Language Bias in IT Industry Job Ads – and Pledges Action
BU
09:00pALPHABET : Toronto Officials Question Alphabet Unit's Ambitions for 'Smart City' -- 2nd Update
DJ
08:58pBEASLEY BROADCAST : Renegades to Unveil Premiere Midwest Esports Facility in Auburn Hills, Michigan
PU
08:53pWRAP TECHNOLOGIES : Registration Statement
PU
08:53pAMAZON COM : AWS Announces General Availability of AWS Control Tower
BU
08:48pIMPORTANT INVESTOR REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
GL
08:47pCONIFEX TIMBER : and Hampton Lumber Announce Agreement for Sale of Fort St. James Sawmill
AQ
08:43pORION MINERALS : Presentation - Prieska BFS - Long Life, High Margin Project
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1JOHNSON & JOHNSON : JOHNSON & JOHNSON : Oklahoma judge approves Teva's $85 million opioid settlement
2DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : DB USA Corporation Annual Stress Test Disclosure (DFAST) 2019
3AVANTI COMMUNICATIONS GROUP PLC : AVANTI COMMUNICATIONS : Result of Annual General Meeting and Directorate Cha..
4ENBRIDGE INC : ENBRIDGE : Line 3 copper recycling = cash for communities
5AT&T : AT&T : Launches 'Believe Las Vegas' Initiative

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About