SecureWorks : The Trends and Events Shaping Cyber Security in ANZ

At the 2019 Gartner Security and Risk Management Summit, Secureworks hosted a panel of C-Suite Security leaders to uncover the state todays threat landscape.

With rapid cyber growth across Australia, this panel discusses the inherent risk, external threats and unique challenges that are present in today's everchanging cyber landscape.

Unwrapping the impact of key breaches including PageUp, Marriot, British Airways and NAB, discover the reactionary priorities, investments and predictions of Australia's security leaders.

Speaker Details