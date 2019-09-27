Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SecureWorks : The Trends and Events Shaping Cyber Security in ANZ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/27/2019 | 12:28pm EDT

At the 2019 Gartner Security and Risk Management Summit, Secureworks hosted a panel of C-Suite Security leaders to uncover the state todays threat landscape.

With rapid cyber growth across Australia, this panel discusses the inherent risk, external threats and unique challenges that are present in today's everchanging cyber landscape.

Unwrapping the impact of key breaches including PageUp, Marriot, British Airways and NAB, discover the reactionary priorities, investments and predictions of Australia's security leaders.

Speaker Details

  • Chief Security Officer, Australian Energy Market Operator
  • CISO, MLC Life Insurance
  • CISO, QBE Insurance
  • Security Operations Lead, Wesfarmers Industrial & Safety

Disclaimer

SecureWorks Corp. published this content on 27 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2019 16:27:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:21pTrump considers delisting Chinese firms from U.S. markets -source
RE
01:21pTrump considers delisting Chinese firms from U.S. markets - source
RE
01:21pROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
01:20pINTERNATIONAL ISOTOPES INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
01:20pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Cardinal Health, Inc. - CAH
GL
01:20pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Waitr Holdings, Inc. - WTRH
GL
01:19pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Granite Construction Incorporated - GVA
GL
01:18pTMX : The Importance of Looking Beyond the Largest Companies in Canada
PU
01:18pALTUS MIDSTREAM : Amendment to a previously filed 8-K
PU
01:18pTANGO MINING : Q4 Operational Update
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1COMMERZBANK AG : Banks facing 'enormous' challenges, says Commerzbank boss
2PENNON GROUP PLC : PENNON : Trading Statement
3IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC : Imperial Warns on Impact of Vaping Crackdown -- WSJ
4VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : In a brief keynote speech, Lucas di Grassi promoted the topic of electric mobilit..
5ROYAL PHILIPS : Philips showcases commitment to improving respiratory care at ERS 2019

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group