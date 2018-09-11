SecureWorks : Threat Intelligence Primer

Threat Intelligence Primer

Speaker:Chris Yule, Senior Security Researcher Secureworks' Counter Threat Unit ™

Available :Live online September 12, 2018

Duration: 60 mins 2PM EST

Threat intelligence is more than simply getting threat lists that detail company attacks from all over the world. Sure, getting feeds of new attacks can be useful and a key component of a security program, but threat intelligence is much more than feeds and speeds. It includes everything from understanding how to address the challenges of a vanishing perimeter to identifying shadow IT and defending against advanced threats. When it comes to comprehensive, actionable threat intelligence, it's critical to gain insights that help you identify and prevent both insider threats and external breaches, all while remaining informed about the ever-changing fundamentals of threat detection. That's right - threat intelligence is part of everything the security team does each day. So where do you start? Right here.

