SecureWorks : Top 8 Cybersecurity Incident Response Plan Failures

Top 8 Cybersecurity Incident Response Plan Failures
Speaker:Rob Lelewski, Senior Incident Response Consultant
Available :Live online February 12, 2019
Duration: 60 mins. 2 pm EDT
Each year, Secureworks performs hundreds of proactive incident response exercises and emergency response engagements for a variety of industries, globally. During these engagements, consistent Cybersecurity Incident Response Plan failures are observed, regardless of their maturity level or industry vertical.
Join this webcast where Rob Lelewski, Senior Incident Response Consultant, will highlight and discuss the common organizational shortcomings observed by Secureworks, which hinder organizations' abilities to respond to security incidents.
What You Will Learn:
-
Top organizational deficiencies in responding to incidents.
-
Impact of organizational deficiencies on the incident response process.
-
Recommendations on fixing deficiencies.
Disclaimer
SecureWorks Corp. published this content on 12 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2019 01:04:03 UTC