SecureWorks : Your Cybersecurity Cheat Sheet for the C-Suite

After all, all members of the C-Suite are ultimately responsible for some level of cybersecurity; be it their impact on the organizations threat horizon, or their ability to back security strategy that creates organizational wide change; as such all must be aware of the company's risk profile, security strategy and the impact they can have on the organizations cybersecurity posture.

This insight guide will help all c-suite members understand their role and enable greater conversations on cybersecurity around the C-Suite table.