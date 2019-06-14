SecureWorks : Your Cybersecurity Cheat Sheet for the C-Suite

After all, all members of the C-Suite are ultimately responsible for some level of cybersecurity; be it their impact on the organizations threat horizon, or their ability to back security strategy that creates organizational wide change; as such all must be aware of the company's risk profile, security strategy and the impact they can have on the organizations cybersecurity posture.
This insight guide will help all c-suite members understand their role and enable greater conversations on cybersecurity around the C-Suite table.
Disclaimer
SecureWorks Corp. published this content on 14 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2019 17:43:07 UTC