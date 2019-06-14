Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SecureWorks : Your Cybersecurity Cheat Sheet for the C-Suite

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/14/2019 | 01:44pm EDT

After all, all members of the C-Suite are ultimately responsible for some level of cybersecurity; be it their impact on the organizations threat horizon, or their ability to back security strategy that creates organizational wide change; as such all must be aware of the company's risk profile, security strategy and the impact they can have on the organizations cybersecurity posture.

This insight guide will help all c-suite members understand their role and enable greater conversations on cybersecurity around the C-Suite table.

Disclaimer

SecureWorks Corp. published this content on 14 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2019 17:43:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:40pDish execs met with DOJ, FCC on T-Mobile, Sprint merger
RE
02:40pRIVERVIEW BANCORP : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
02:39pMACY'S : Annual report of employee stock purchase, savings and similar plans
PU
02:39pCARNIVAL : New Authentic Asian Concept ‘Lucky Bowl' Debuts on Newly Renovated Carnival Sunrise
PU
02:37pMAYVILLE ENGINEERING COMPANY, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:35pFormer Chairman and CEO "Pete" Petit Highlights Flaws in Revenue Recognition Allegations
BU
02:35pOLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE : Ol to become a partner of "pelé academia"
AN
02:34pCERENIS THERAPEUTICS : announces the success of a capital increase for the benefit of persons belonging to specific categories
PU
02:32pBroadcom Guidance Weighs on Semiconductor ETFs
DJ
02:31pSunon Honors Digi-Key with 2018 Distributor of the Year Award
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SCANDIC HOTELS GROUP AB : SCANDIC HOTELS : to open new hotel in Copenhagen
2NK ROSNEFT' PAO : EXCLUSIVE: Business and pleasure - how Russian oil giant Rosneft uses its corporate jets
3INTESA SANPAOLO : INTESA SANPAOLO: filing notice
4FORD MOTOR COMPANY : VW to float 10% of truck unit, seeks to raise 1.9 billion euros
5DANSKE BANK A/S : DANSKE BANK A/S : Europol highlights Russian money as biggest laundering threat

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About