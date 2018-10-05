Securian Financial : Adds Talent to Retirement Plan Sales Team

Craig Shrack has joined Securian Financial as a regional sales vice
president working with advisors to bring Securian Financial’s retirement
plan solutions to small and mid-size employers.
Based in Indianapolis, Shrack is supporting retirement plan advisors
located in Indiana, central and southern Illinois, and Kentucky. Prior
to joining Securian Financial, he served as a regional vice president
with Transamerica Retirement Services. Shrack holds FINRA Series 6 and
63 registrations and earned a bachelor’s degree from Purdue University.
“Craig is an outstanding addition to our team,” said Steve Chappell,
Securian Financial’s national vice president of retirement plan sales.
“We are continuing to add talent to our sales force due to the growing
demand for our product in addition to the recent introduction of several
new offerings, including a 3(16) service, a multiple employer plan
option called MEPconnectSM, ReadyPlanSM for small
employers and unitized model portfolios.”
Securian Financial has been helping people save for retirement since
1930. Its platform features long-tenured retirement specialists,
fiduciary-friendly fee levelization practices and extensive
administrative outsourcing, most of which is offered at no additional
cost. Securian Financial provides services to employer-sponsored
retirement plans through group annuity products issued by Minnesota Life
Insurance Company.
About Securian Financial
At Securian
Financial, we’re here for family. And we’re here because of it.
We’re guided by our purpose: helping customers build secure tomorrows.
Since 1880, we’ve been building a uniquely diversified company that has
outlasted economic ups and downs while staying true to our customers.
We’re committed to the markets we serve, providing insurance, investment
and retirement solutions that give families the confidence to focus on
what’s truly valuable: banking memories with those who matter most.
Craig Shrack is a Registered Representative of Securian Financial
Services, Inc. Member FINRA / SIPC.
Securian Financial is the marketing name for Securian Financial Group,
Inc., and its affiliates.
DOFU 9-2018
613903
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181005005473/en/