Securian Financial : Adds Talent to Retirement Plan Sales Team

Craig Shrack has joined Securian Financial as a regional sales vice president working with advisors to bring Securian Financial’s retirement plan solutions to small and mid-size employers.

Based in Indianapolis, Shrack is supporting retirement plan advisors located in Indiana, central and southern Illinois, and Kentucky. Prior to joining Securian Financial, he served as a regional vice president with Transamerica Retirement Services. Shrack holds FINRA Series 6 and 63 registrations and earned a bachelor’s degree from Purdue University.

“Craig is an outstanding addition to our team,” said Steve Chappell, Securian Financial’s national vice president of retirement plan sales. “We are continuing to add talent to our sales force due to the growing demand for our product in addition to the recent introduction of several new offerings, including a 3(16) service, a multiple employer plan option called MEPconnectSM, ReadyPlanSM for small employers and unitized model portfolios.”

Securian Financial has been helping people save for retirement since 1930. Its platform features long-tenured retirement specialists, fiduciary-friendly fee levelization practices and extensive administrative outsourcing, most of which is offered at no additional cost. Securian Financial provides services to employer-sponsored retirement plans through group annuity products issued by Minnesota Life Insurance Company.

About Securian Financial

At Securian Financial, we’re here for family. And we’re here because of it. We’re guided by our purpose: helping customers build secure tomorrows. Since 1880, we’ve been building a uniquely diversified company that has outlasted economic ups and downs while staying true to our customers. We’re committed to the markets we serve, providing insurance, investment and retirement solutions that give families the confidence to focus on what’s truly valuable: banking memories with those who matter most.

Craig Shrack is a Registered Representative of Securian Financial Services, Inc. Member FINRA / SIPC.

Securian Financial is the marketing name for Securian Financial Group, Inc., and its affiliates.

DOFU 9-2018

613903

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181005005473/en/