Securian Financial : Expands Its Retirement Plan Investment Solutions with Unitized Model Portfolios

To help the financial advisors it works with stand out from competitors
in today’s commoditized retirement plan marketplace, Securian Financial
is adding unitized model portfolios to its suite of 401k investment
solutions.
Unitized model portfolios provide advisors with the flexibility to
customize investment solutions based on a broad range of investment
objectives, while also simplifying investment decisions for
participants. Securian Financial’s program, offered in conjunction with
Mid Atlantic Trust Company, seamlessly integrates custom investment
models with Securian’s recordkeeping services, resulting in an
all-inclusive platform featuring valued services for advisors’ clients.
There is no asset minimum, making this typically large client service
available to plans of all sizes.
“Unitized model portfolios are for professionals interested in taking
target-date funds to the next level by building customized risk-based
solutions for participant usage,” said Kent Peterson, a retirement
solutions vice president with Securian Financial. “They provide a value
proposition and competitive differentiator to retirement plan specialist
advisors who focus on investments as part of their practice. Wealth
management firms that, in addition to working with individual investors,
offer retirement plan consulting to small businesses find unitized model
portfolios particularly appealing and highly efficient.”
Advisors and wealth management firms interested in learning more about
how Securian Financial’s recordkeeping services, coupled with customized
investment models from Mid Atlantic Trust Company, can help grow their
businesses should contact the Securian sales team at 1-877-876-4015.
Securian Financial has been helping people save for retirement since
1930. Its platform features long-tenured retirement specialists,
fiduciary-friendly fee levelization practices and extensive
administrative outsourcing, most of which is offered at no additional
cost. Securian Financial provides services to employer-sponsored
retirement plans through group annuity products issued by Minnesota Life
Insurance Company.
ABOUT SECURIAN FINANCIAL
At Securian
Financial, we’re here for family. And we’re here because of it.
We’re guided by our purpose: helping customers build secure tomorrows.
Since 1880, we’ve been building a uniquely diversified company that has
outlasted economic ups and downs while staying true to our customers.
We’re committed to the markets we serve, providing insurance, investment
and retirement solutions that give families the confidence to focus on
what’s truly valuable: banking memories with those who matter most.
ABOUT MID ATLANTIC TRUST COMPANY
Mid Atlantic Trust Company
is part of the Mid
Atlantic Capital Group, Inc. family of companies that collectively
provide a wide array of brokerage, advisory and trust services to a
diverse national client base of financial advisors, institutions, asset
managers and benefits administrators.
The assets for each unitized model portfolio are held in custodial
accounts at Mid Atlantic Trust Company and not in a group variable
annuity issued by Minnesota Life. Securian Retirement provides
participant level administrative recordkeeping services for the assets
held in each unitized model portfolio and charges a fee for this service.
Mid Atlantic Trust Company and Minnesota Life or its group variable
annuity contracts are not affiliated companies.
Securian Financial is the marketing name for Securian Financial Group,
Inc. and affiliates. Insurance products are issued by its affiliated
insurance companies, including Minnesota Life Insurance Company and
Securian Life Insurance Company, a New York authorized insurer.
Securities and investment advisory services offered through Securian
Financial Services, Inc., registered investment advisor, member
FINRA/SIPC.
DOFU 8-2018
589886
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180906005761/en/