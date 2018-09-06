Securian Financial : Expands Its Retirement Plan Investment Solutions with Unitized Model Portfolios

Customized investments can help retirement plan specialist advisors differentiate themselves from competitors and demonstrate value to clients

To help the financial advisors it works with stand out from competitors in today’s commoditized retirement plan marketplace, Securian Financial is adding unitized model portfolios to its suite of 401k investment solutions.

Unitized model portfolios provide advisors with the flexibility to customize investment solutions based on a broad range of investment objectives, while also simplifying investment decisions for participants. Securian Financial’s program, offered in conjunction with Mid Atlantic Trust Company, seamlessly integrates custom investment models with Securian’s recordkeeping services, resulting in an all-inclusive platform featuring valued services for advisors’ clients. There is no asset minimum, making this typically large client service available to plans of all sizes.

“Unitized model portfolios are for professionals interested in taking target-date funds to the next level by building customized risk-based solutions for participant usage,” said Kent Peterson, a retirement solutions vice president with Securian Financial. “They provide a value proposition and competitive differentiator to retirement plan specialist advisors who focus on investments as part of their practice. Wealth management firms that, in addition to working with individual investors, offer retirement plan consulting to small businesses find unitized model portfolios particularly appealing and highly efficient.”

Advisors and wealth management firms interested in learning more about how Securian Financial’s recordkeeping services, coupled with customized investment models from Mid Atlantic Trust Company, can help grow their businesses should contact the Securian sales team at 1-877-876-4015.

Securian Financial has been helping people save for retirement since 1930. Its platform features long-tenured retirement specialists, fiduciary-friendly fee levelization practices and extensive administrative outsourcing, most of which is offered at no additional cost. Securian Financial provides services to employer-sponsored retirement plans through group annuity products issued by Minnesota Life Insurance Company.

ABOUT SECURIAN FINANCIAL

At Securian Financial, we’re here for family. And we’re here because of it. We’re guided by our purpose: helping customers build secure tomorrows. Since 1880, we’ve been building a uniquely diversified company that has outlasted economic ups and downs while staying true to our customers. We’re committed to the markets we serve, providing insurance, investment and retirement solutions that give families the confidence to focus on what’s truly valuable: banking memories with those who matter most.

ABOUT MID ATLANTIC TRUST COMPANY

Mid Atlantic Trust Company is part of the Mid Atlantic Capital Group, Inc. family of companies that collectively provide a wide array of brokerage, advisory and trust services to a diverse national client base of financial advisors, institutions, asset managers and benefits administrators.

The assets for each unitized model portfolio are held in custodial accounts at Mid Atlantic Trust Company and not in a group variable annuity issued by Minnesota Life. Securian Retirement provides participant level administrative recordkeeping services for the assets held in each unitized model portfolio and charges a fee for this service.

Mid Atlantic Trust Company and Minnesota Life or its group variable annuity contracts are not affiliated companies.

Securian Financial is the marketing name for Securian Financial Group, Inc. and affiliates. Insurance products are issued by its affiliated insurance companies, including Minnesota Life Insurance Company and Securian Life Insurance Company, a New York authorized insurer. Securities and investment advisory services offered through Securian Financial Services, Inc., registered investment advisor, member FINRA/SIPC.

