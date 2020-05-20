Securian Financial : Introduces Highly Personalized Managed Account Solution for Workplace Retirement Plans

Target Pro™ Portfolios require no employee engagement

Securian Financial is expanding its retirement plan investment solutions with the introduction of Target Pro™ Portfolios—reasonably priced managed accounts that maximize personalization to manage risk and help employees of all ages reach retirement income goals.

Target Pro Portfolios securely leverage employee data to create a personalized investment allocation unique to each employee. Using data already provided—instead of building out systems and expecting employees to act—streamlines processes and keeps costs reasonable. Employees who want to provide additional data can do so to further personalize their allocation.

“Typical managed accounts require employees to take action, and many times that just does not happen, so we’ve taken a different path,” said Steve Chappell, Securian Financial vice president for retirement solutions distribution. “We believe there’s an evolution happening where individuals of all ages value a strategy based on their unique circumstances. The no effort, reasonable cost approach of Target Pro Portfolios makes it a feasible solution to meet those new expectations.”

Stadion Money Management, an experienced managed-account-focused money manager, creates the asset allocation formula for participants using Target Pro Portfolios. Financial professionals leveraging the portfolios can choose the degree of fiduciary involvement best suited to their clients, practice and value proposition. All aspects of portfolio management are integrated with Securian Financial’s recordkeeping system, resulting in a seamless experience for financial professionals, plan sponsors and participants.

Advisory firms Pensionmark and Resources Investment Advisors have been building integration with Securian Financial and Stadion to utilize their own white labeled solutions with their clients.

“We are excited about helping American workers access personalized investment assistance via Securian Financial and Stadion. They have been great to work with as we created our customized strategy,” said Vincent Morris, Resources Investment Advisors’ president.

A history of retirement plan service excellence

Securian Financial has been helping people save for retirement since 1930. Its platform features long-tenured retirement specialists, fiduciary-friendly fee levelization practices and extensive administrative outsourcing, most of which is offered at no additional cost. Securian Financial provides services to employer-sponsored retirement plans through group annuity products issued by Minnesota Life Insurance Company.

At Securian Financial, we’re here for family. And we’re here because of it. We’re guided by our purpose: helping customers build secure tomorrows. Since 1880, we’ve been building a uniquely diversified company that has outlasted economic ups and downs while staying true to our customers. We’re committed to the markets we serve, providing insurance, investment and retirement solutions that give families the confidence to focus on what’s truly valuable: banking memories with those who matter most.

Not all RIAs allow an advisor to perform this fiduciary activity. Please inquire with your RIA to learn if this is an allowable role at your organization.

Target Pro Portfolios are based on generally accepted investment principles, leverage employee data already in the plan and are created and maintained by a plan’s Registered Investment Advisor. The assets of each Target Pro Portfolio are held in a group variable annuity contract issued by Minnesota Life Insurance Company as selected by the plan sponsor. Securian Financial provides the administrative recordkeeping services for the portfolios and charges a fee for this service. Stadion Money Management, LLC. provides the Target Pro allocation services. Stadion Money Management, LLC. is not affiliated with Securian Financial Group or Minnesota Life Insurance Company.

Securian Financial’s qualified retirement plan products are offered through a group variable annuity contract issued by Minnesota Life Insurance Company.

Securian Financial is the marketing name for Securian Financial Group, Inc. and affiliates. Minnesota Life Insurance Company is an affiliate of Securian Financial Group, Inc.

