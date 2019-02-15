Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Securian Financial : Posts Solid 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/15/2019 | 11:32am EST

Sales, revenue, earnings, customer benefit payments, community giving all rise

At its annual all-company meeting, Securian Financial announced solid preliminary 2018 financial results, including year-over-year increases in total sales, top-line revenue and earnings.

“In 2018, Securian Financial achieved strong financial performance while significantly advancing our strategic priorities and increasing our community commitment,” said Chris Hilger, Securian Financial’s chairman, president and CEO. “Most importantly, we once again fulfilled our purpose to help our customers protect their loved ones and prepare for the future by paying $5.7 billion in statutory benefits.”

Performance on key metrics

  • Insurance sales increased 5 percent to $1.3 billion
  • Annuity sales were consistent with 2017 at $2.6 billion
  • Top-line revenue1 increased 7 percent to $5.4 billion
  • Operating earnings increased 9 percent to $335 million due to strong continued business growth and tax reform
  • Insurance in force—the financial protection Securian Financial provides to its customers—increased 2 percent to more than $1.2 trillion
  • Assets under management held steady at $78.5 billion
  • Capital remained at a level expected to be considered “AAA” by rating agencies

Enterprise highlights

  • Rating agency Standard & Poor’s upgraded Securian Financial’s rating from A+ (Strong) to AA- (Very Strong), citing the company’s business diversification, solid competitive positions in the group life and indexed universal life insurance markets, strong capitalization, customer retention and consistent GAAP operating performance. The other three major rating agencies all affirmed Securian Financial’s ratings in 2018.2
  • The company launched a new Securian Financial brand identity and first-ever national television advertising campaign to raise awareness and familiarity with customers and distributors, attract and retain talent, and support future growth aspirations.
  • All insurance and annuity business lines achieved retention results of 92 percent or better, reflecting the value the company delivers.

Community giving

Securian Financial’s contributions to the community from the Securian Financial Foundation, in-kind donations, employee volunteerism and other cash gifts totaled $6.1 million in 2018—a 22 percent increase over 2017 and another big step forward in the company’s five-year goal of doubling its community giving to $9.4 million by 2021.

Profit sharing for employees

For the 45th consecutive year, Securian Financial will make a profit sharing contribution to eligible employees’ retirement accounts. The company’s contribution for its 2018 results will be 6.5 percent of annual salary. All eligible employees receive a contribution, regardless of whether or how much they contribute to their retirement plans themselves. Securian Financial also maintains a fully-funded, 100 percent employer-paid pension plan, with employees vested in the pension after five years of service. The company retained 94 percent of its employees in 2018.

Per its usual annual cycle, Securian Financial expects to release its 2018 Annual Report, with audited GAAP financial information, in late April.

About Securian Financial

At Securian Financial, we’re here for family. And we’re here because of it. We’re guided by our purpose: helping customers build secure tomorrows. Since 1880, we’ve been building a uniquely diversified company that has outlasted economic ups and downs while staying true to our customers. We’re committed to the markets we serve, providing insurance, investment and retirement solutions that give families the confidence to focus on what’s truly valuable: banking memories with those who matter most.

1. Top-line revenue is Securian Financial’s primary management metric for revenue and excludes certain non-recurring revenue.

2. Standard & Poor’s rating (fifth highest of 23 ratings). All ratings information as of March 7, 2018. These ratings are assigned to the following Securian Financial Group member companies: Minnesota Life Insurance Company and Securian Life Insurance Company. To learn more about Securian Financial’s strength and ratings, visit securian.com/ratings.

Securian Financial is the marketing name for Securian Financial Group, Inc. and its affiliates. Insurance products are issued by its affiliated insurance companies, including Minnesota Life Insurance Company and Securian Life Insurance Company, a New York authorized insurer. Minnesota Life is not an authorized New York insurer and does not do insurance business in New York. Both companies are headquartered in St. Paul, MN. Securities and investment advisory services offered through Securian Financial Services, Inc., registered investment advisor, member FINRA/SIPC.

DOFU 2-2019
744786


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:48aWall Street gains as trade talks advance; Trump to declare emergency
RE
11:48aSUBSEA 7 : share repurchase
AQ
11:47aTOROMONT INDUSTRIES : Friday, February 15, 2019 Toromont Announces New Director Nominees
PU
11:47aOMNICOM : Scott Hagedorn Named CEO of Omnicom Media Group NA, John Swift Named Chief Operating Officer
PU
11:46aTrump says may extend March 1 deadline for China trade deal
RE
11:46aNISSAN MOTOR : The epitome of EV motorsport and the ultimate expression of All-Wheel Drive converge in the Nissan booth at CIAS
AQ
11:46aGRACO : Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend
BU
11:45aFUCHS PETROLUB : set to increase presence in Tanzania
EQ
11:45aSCOUT24 AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
11:45aVINCI : Disclosure of trading in own shares - Period from 04 February to 08 February 2019
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Seizing on Huawei's troubles, Samsung bets big on network gear
2Vivendi shares rally as UMG hits the right notes
3FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : January 2019 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles sales in Europe
4SCOUT24 AG : SCOUT24 : ?Scout24 welcomes the takeover offer and the strategic partnership with Hellman & Fried..
5TGS-NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL COMPANY : TGS NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL : Disclosure of significant shareholding

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.