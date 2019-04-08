Securing Direct Current Applications: New Overvoltage Protection from Raycap

Garching/Munich, 8. April 2019 Raycap introduces ProBloc B 1000 DC, a
new overvoltage protection for DC applications. With the new solution,
numerous systems in the growing electro mobility market (e-mobility) can
be protected.
E-mobility often uses technologies such as fast charging or battery
storage systems, especially with DC applications. This requires
dedicated arresters with corresponding extended safety requirements,
such as larger air and creepage distances. Since the DC voltage, in
contrast to the AC voltage, does not have a zero crossing, resulting
electric arcs cannot be automatically extinguished. As a result, fires
can easily occur.
With the new ProBloc B 1000 DC, Raycap offers a product that is UL Type
2 CA certified and future-proof for a large number of DC sources. Its
main features include a compact design and an innovative patented
disconnecting device with a rotating mechanism that can be used to
safely extinguish a switching arc. Due to the high self-extinguishing
capacity, a prospective short-circuit current of 50kA can be separated,
for example as caused by battery storage.
Universally applicable in the e-mobility environment
Due to its combination of Type 1 and Type 2 arrester, the new SPD can be
used universally for e-mobility applications as lightning or surge
protection. The nominal discharge current (8/20 microseconds) of ProBloc
B 1000 DC is 20kA per conductor, the pulse current is 6.25kA per
conductor. In addition, ProBloc B 1000 DC offers safety up to 1,000
volts of permanent operating voltage. To ensure that insulation
monitoring is not disturbed, it is advisable to use a leakage current
free arrester - this is also guaranteed with the new product.
The protection level <2.3kV also ensures the protection of a fused
electric vehicle: cars with such a drive require a rated surge voltage
of 2.5kV. Thus, if correctly wired, the SPD also protects the electric
car to be charged. As proven, an appropriate color display provides
convenient information on the status of the product. Thanks to an
integrated telecommunications contact, evaluations can also be carried
out from remote locations.
"Both rectifiers and inverters should convert the voltages with as
little loss as possible. However, since these components react very
sensitively to overvoltages, they also have to be protected with
appropriate protective elements," explains Ralf Güthoff, who is
responsible for general management at Raycap GmbH. "Otherwise they can
be pre-damaged, which significantly shortens the service life of the
components and thus entails high follow-up costs. With ProBloc B 1000
DC, Raycap offers a corresponding solution.”
About Raycap
Raycap is an internationally active manufacturer and technology leader
with decades of experience in the field of Surge Protection Devices
(SPD) including temporary overvoltages - for power, signal and data
transmission as well as monitoring solutions. These maintenance-free
electronic components protect mission-critical applications with high
demands on system availability and personal safety. The technology found
in industrial protection systems is also available for the building
sector. Raycap is a technology leader and has experienced continuous
strong growth since its foundation in 1987. The company has more than
1,200 employees worldwide, has access to its own test laboratories and
holds numerous patents which guarantee quality, reliability and
innovation, and are also the basis for the independent international
approvals of the products (Type I to III) according to UL, IEC and EN.
Raycap's surge protection products are marketed under the Strikesorb®,
Rayvoss®, ACData®, RayDat, ProTec, SafeTec,
SafeBloc and ProBloc product brands. www.raycap.com
