Securing Direct Current Applications: New Overvoltage Protection from Raycap

New Surge Protection Device "ProBloc B 1000 DC" addresses e-mobility applications, among others.

Garching/Munich, 8. April 2019 Raycap introduces ProBloc B 1000 DC, a new overvoltage protection for DC applications. With the new solution, numerous systems in the growing electro mobility market (e-mobility) can be protected.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190408005831/en/

Raycap ProBloc B(R) 1000 DC SPD (Photo: Business Wire)

E-mobility often uses technologies such as fast charging or battery storage systems, especially with DC applications. This requires dedicated arresters with corresponding extended safety requirements, such as larger air and creepage distances. Since the DC voltage, in contrast to the AC voltage, does not have a zero crossing, resulting electric arcs cannot be automatically extinguished. As a result, fires can easily occur.

With the new ProBloc B 1000 DC, Raycap offers a product that is UL Type 2 CA certified and future-proof for a large number of DC sources. Its main features include a compact design and an innovative patented disconnecting device with a rotating mechanism that can be used to safely extinguish a switching arc. Due to the high self-extinguishing capacity, a prospective short-circuit current of 50kA can be separated, for example as caused by battery storage.

Universally applicable in the e-mobility environment

Due to its combination of Type 1 and Type 2 arrester, the new SPD can be used universally for e-mobility applications as lightning or surge protection. The nominal discharge current (8/20 microseconds) of ProBloc B 1000 DC is 20kA per conductor, the pulse current is 6.25kA per conductor. In addition, ProBloc B 1000 DC offers safety up to 1,000 volts of permanent operating voltage. To ensure that insulation monitoring is not disturbed, it is advisable to use a leakage current free arrester - this is also guaranteed with the new product.

The protection level <2.3kV also ensures the protection of a fused electric vehicle: cars with such a drive require a rated surge voltage of 2.5kV. Thus, if correctly wired, the SPD also protects the electric car to be charged. As proven, an appropriate color display provides convenient information on the status of the product. Thanks to an integrated telecommunications contact, evaluations can also be carried out from remote locations.

"Both rectifiers and inverters should convert the voltages with as little loss as possible. However, since these components react very sensitively to overvoltages, they also have to be protected with appropriate protective elements," explains Ralf Güthoff, who is responsible for general management at Raycap GmbH. "Otherwise they can be pre-damaged, which significantly shortens the service life of the components and thus entails high follow-up costs. With ProBloc B 1000 DC, Raycap offers a corresponding solution.”

About Raycap

Raycap is an internationally active manufacturer and technology leader with decades of experience in the field of Surge Protection Devices (SPD) including temporary overvoltages - for power, signal and data transmission as well as monitoring solutions. These maintenance-free electronic components protect mission-critical applications with high demands on system availability and personal safety. The technology found in industrial protection systems is also available for the building sector. Raycap is a technology leader and has experienced continuous strong growth since its foundation in 1987. The company has more than 1,200 employees worldwide, has access to its own test laboratories and holds numerous patents which guarantee quality, reliability and innovation, and are also the basis for the independent international approvals of the products (Type I to III) according to UL, IEC and EN. Raycap's surge protection products are marketed under the Strikesorb®, Rayvoss®, ACData®, RayDat, ProTec, SafeTec, SafeBloc and ProBloc product brands. www.raycap.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190408005831/en/