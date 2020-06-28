Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Securing domestic manufacturing capability for Australian Defence Force munitions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/28/2020 | 11:09pm EDT

Joint media release

  • Minister for Defence, Senator the Hon Linda Reynolds CSC

Hundreds of Australian jobs will be secured for another decade after Defence signed a new agreement with Thales Australia for the continued management and operation of Australia's munition factories in Benalla (Victoria) and Mulwala (New South Wales).

The $1.1 billion agreement provides surety of supply of key munitions and components for the Australian Defence Force (ADF), and demonstrates the Morrison Government's ongoing commitment to maintaining a domestic munitions manufacturing capability.

Minister for Defence, Senator the Hon Linda Reynolds CSC said today's announcement means the manufacturing sector can retain local skills and expertise.

'It's vital that we continue to enhance the readiness of the ADF and ensure we have the necessary sovereign depth for sustaining key capability and materiel such as the surety of supply of munitions,' Minister Reynolds said.

'This agreement with Thales Australia will continue to maintain a safe and compliant operation, and increase our domestic capacity to manufacture key munitions in support of ADF operations.

'Mulwala and its sister facility in Benalla are the home of munitions manufacturing in Australia, generating vital job opportunities in regional New South Wales and Victoria.

'This new agreement not only reinforces the 20-year strong partnership between Defence and Thales Australia, but also provides job certainty for more than 650 highly-skilled workers at these factories. The Government's effort to ensure job security, especially in regional areas, is vital for the recovery of the Australian economy.

Minister for Defence Industry, the Hon Melissa Price MP, said the Morrison Government had identified munitions and small arms as a critical capability for a sovereign defence industry.

'We've developed and implemented a plan to grow munitions and small arms capability in Australia, as one of our Sovereign Industrial Capability Priorities,' Minister Price said.

'It's about identifying critical capabilities for the ADF, strengthening our defence industry, and creating new opportunities.

'Thales Australia has an excellent track record of working with local small businesses and I have no doubt they'll continue to utilise the skills and ingenuity of small businesses right around Australia.'

The new agreement underpins the renewed strategy of multi-tenancy at the Benalla and Mulwala factories and ensures access and support to other companies, particularly small to medium enterprises for munitions manufacturing.

It will also support key Federal Government initiatives including export opportunities as part of the Defence Sovereign Industry Capability Priorities.

Imagery will be available at: https://images.defence.gov.au/S20200280

Disclaimer

Australian Government published this content on 29 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2020 03:08:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
12:54aBENGUET : Bishop condemns yet another tree 'massacre' in Baguio City
AQ
12:50aLEGAL DEADLINE ALERT—The Law Firm of Barbuto & Johansson, P.A. Reminds GRPN, LOPE, R and WFC Shareholders of Important Class Action Deadlines
GL
12:49aNissan denies corporate conspiracy to oust ex-chairman Ghosn
RE
12:46aCARBIOS : Begins Construction on Industrial Demonstration Plant in Final Step to Commercializing Its PET Recycling Technology
BU
12:43aOasis Statement on Fujitec 2020 Annual Shareholder Meeting Results
BU
12:38aURGENT : Toyota's global output plunges record 54.4% in May on virus
AQ
12:37aALLIANZ : South Korea Pension Signs $2.3 Billion Joint Venture With Allianz for Real-Estate Investment
DJ
12:32aAVITA MEDICAL LIMITED : Implementation of the Scheme of Arrangement to Redomicile from Australia to the United States of America
BU
12:30aADO PROPERTIES S.A. : ADO Properties S.A. exercises call option to acquire control of Consus Real Estate AG, continues to pursue rights issue and plans voluntary public tender offer for minority shareholders of Consus Real Estate AG
EQ
12:25aITC : 4Q Net Profit Rose 9.1% on Lower Tax Expenses
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1RIO TINTO GROUP : Rio Tinto reaches power supply deal with Mongolia for Oyu Tolgoi mine
2EXCLUSIVE: Facebook ad boycott campaign to go global, organisers say
3PEPSICO, INC. : Pepsi joining Facebook ad boycott, FOX Business Network reports
4FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE CORPORATI : FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE : Record Result for Fisher & Paykel Healthca..
5DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG : SoftBank to repurchase $1.9 billion of corporate bonds
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group