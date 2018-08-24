Securities Class Action Filed Against CV Sciences, Inc. (CVSI) By Block & Leviton LLP; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

BOSTON, Aug. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Block & Leviton LLP (www.blockesq.com), a securities litigation firm representing investors nationwide, announces that it has filed a securities fraud class action against CV Sciences, Inc. ("CV Sciences" or the "Company") (OTC: CVSI) and certain of its officers alleging violations of the federal securities laws and encourages shareholders to contact Block & Leviton ahead of the October 23, 2018 lead plaintiff deadline.

On August 20, 2018, Citron Research published a report on twitter alleging that CV Sciences' management misrepresented the status of one of its key patents. According to Citron Research, the Company failed to disclose a rejected patent that the Company "continue[d] to hype." As a result of the Citron report, CV Sciences stock plunged over 63% in volatile trading.

The complaint, filed in the United States District Court District of Nevada, captioned Smith v. CV Sciences, Inc. et al., Case No. 2:18-cv-01602 (D. Nev.), alleges that between June 19, 2017 and August 20, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period"), Defendants made false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose that its Patent #15/426,617: (1) received a non-final rejection from the USPTO on April 27, 2017; (2) a final rejection from the USPTO on December 14, 2017; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about CV Sciences' business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased CVSI shares between June 19, 2017 and August 20, 2018 and wish to serve as a lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than October 23, 2018.

