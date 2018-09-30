Securities Commission : Retirement of SC Chairman

Kuala Lumpur, 30 September 2018Retirement of SC Chairman
The Securities Commission Malaysia (SC) would like to announce the retirement of Tan Sri Ranjit Ajit Singh as Chairman of the SC with effect from 15 October 2018.
Tan Sri Ranjit has served the SC for 25 years, and was Chairman for the last six years.
The SC and its Board of Commissioners would like to thank Tan Sri Ranjit for his contributions towards the development of the Malaysian capital market and for his leadership of the SC.
SECURITIES COMMISSION MALAYSIA
