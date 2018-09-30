Securities Commission : Retirement of SC Chairman

Log in
Retirement of SC Chairman

09/30/2018 | 07:52am CEST

Kuala Lumpur, 30 September 2018Retirement of SC Chairman

The Securities Commission Malaysia (SC) would like to announce the retirement of Tan Sri Ranjit Ajit Singh as Chairman of the SC with effect from 15 October 2018.

Tan Sri Ranjit has served the SC for 25 years, and was Chairman for the last six years.

The SC and its Board of Commissioners would like to thank Tan Sri Ranjit for his contributions towards the development of the Malaysian capital market and for his leadership of the SC.

SECURITIES COMMISSION MALAYSIA

Disclaimer

Securities Commission published this content on 30 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2018 05:51:01 UTC
