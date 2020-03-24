Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Securities Repo Purchase Auctions – NBS Provides to Banks Additional Liquidity Worth RSD 25.2 Billion

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/24/2020 | 03:43pm EDT

Securities Repo Purchase Auctions - NBS Provides to Banks Additional Liquidity Worth RSD 25.2 Billion

At today's auctions of repo purchase of dinar government securities, the NBS provided to banks RSD 4.7 bn for a period of seven days and RSD 20.5 bn for a period of three months, at a favourable interest rate of 0.75% for both maturities, which is equal to the deposit facility rate (the lowest rate in the NBS interest rate corridor).

In addition to the additional FX swap auction, held on 23 March, where the NBS supplied banks with RSD 14.9 bn for a period of three months, in today's repo auctions, the NBS supplied banks with RSD 25.2 bn. In other words, via these two instruments, RSD 40.1 bn was provided to banks. By holding auctions of repo purchase of government dinar securities, the NBS continued supporting the domestic financial and overall economic system in the emergency state declared by the Republic of Serbia amid the spread of COVID-19.

As so far, the NBS will keep a close eye on banking sector liquidity and movements in the financial market, ready to hold further auctions of repo purchase of government securities and additional FX swap auctions if necessary, as well as to use all other instruments at hand, in order to ensure smooth functioning of the domestic money market and the financial system at large.

Governor's Office

Disclaimer

National Bank of Serbia published this content on 24 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2020 19:42:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
04:19pEPR PROPERTIES : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:19pHANGER, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
04:19pALECTOR : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-K)
AQ
04:19pGENESCO INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:18pALECTOR : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:18pJPMORGAN CHASE & CO : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:18pNOVAVAX INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:18pMARCHEX INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:18pEYEGATE PHARMACEUTICALS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:18pAT HOME GROUP INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1GOLD : Stocks, gold surge on new stimulus from Fed, others
2Coronavirus crisis rocks airlines and planemakers
3House Democrats would give airlines, contractors $40 billion bailout
4Coronavirus crisis rocks airlines and planemakers
5DAICEL CORPORATION : Pharma firm Anges and Osaka University to begin testing coronavirus vaccine on animals

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group