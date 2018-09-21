Securities Training Corporation Announces Availability of Securities Industry Essentials (SIE) Series 7 and Series 79 Top-Off Courses

Securities
Training Corporation (STC), the market leader in securities
training, announced that the company’s FINRA Exam prep Series 7 and
Series 79 top-off courses are available for purchase.
The learner-centric SIE Series 7 and Series 79 top-off course materials
apply best practices in instructional design, adult learning theory, and
graphic design to create an interactive and memorable experience, all
while keeping in mind multiple audiences for the courses, from employees
to recruits, including interns, college students, and career changers.
“Our top-off courses are designed to meet the visual, cognitive and
practical needs of today’s learner and provide a strong foundation for
learning that sticks,” said Paul Skordilis, President of STC. “With the
upcoming SIE Exam becoming available on October 1st, our goal is to help
introduce candidates to the SIE Exam and top-off exams so they can pass
and enter the securities industry.”
The SIE
Exam is a new, introductory-level FINRA exam for current
non-registered staff members and prospective securities industries
professionals who are not associated with a brokerage firm as well as
individuals pursuing careers in the financial service industry. The SIE
Exam, which is a prerequisite to working within the financial services
industry, assesses a candidate’s basic knowledge of securities industry
topics. Earlier this summer, STC announced its Securities Industry
Essentials (SIE) exam training package and pricing.
For the new top-off courses, STC will offer three packages including
Standard, Premier, and Premier Plus. STC’s Premier study package will
provide students with the following:
-
Exam Center
-
STC’s On-Demand Lectures, Progress Exams, Greenlight Exams, Custom
Exams, and Final Exams, are all available for students to test
their knowledge through multiple exam options.
-
Online Flashcards
-
This tool allows students to test their knowledge and focus on
areas of weakness to ensure they pass their exam. Students can
organize by Course, Chapter, or FINRA Exam sections. This study
tool allows students to test themselves (internet access required).
-
Crunch Time Facts
-
The Crunch Time Facts are a summary of all the “must-know” facts
by chapter from STC’s Study Manual.
Additionally, STC’s Premier package includes an online and printed Study
Manual, updates for one year, 24/7 tech support and an instructor
hotline.
“We are committed to the best prep and fastest learning in the industry
and will continue an aggressive release schedule with our next courses.
STC plans to shortly release our Series 6, Series 52, Series 57 and
Series 99 top-off courses,” said Skordilis.
To learn more about the SIE Series 7 top-off course, visit http://www.stcusa.com/securities/licensing/us/series-7-top-off/.
To learn more about the SIE Series 79 top-off course, visit www.stcusa.com/securities/licensing/us/series-79-top-off/.
To learn more about STC and its product offerings, visit www.stcusa.com.
ABOUT SECURITIES TRAINING CORPORATION
Founded on Wall Street
in 1969, Securities Training Corporation (STC) has successfully helped
over 1,000,000 professionals pass FINRA regulatory exams and launch
their careers. STC has grown to become the leading provider of financial
examination training, working with the top banks and broker-dealers in
America to offer FINRA exam courses like Series 6, Series 7, Series 24,
Series 79, and Securities Industry Essentials (SIE) (coming October
2018) in addition to continuing education, and Life, Accident and Health
pre-licensing courses. STC is committed to providing a superior customer
experience and innovative product offerings. STC is part of Colibri
Group, which provides learning solutions to licensed professionals who
strive to be among the best in their fields. Learn more at www.stcusa.com.
