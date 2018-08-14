Securities Training Corporation : Announces Strategic Acquisition of XCEL Testing Solutions

Securities
Training Corporation (STC), the market leader in securities
training, today announced that the company has acquired XCEL Testing
Solutions, the leading provider of online insurance pre-licensing
education.
“We are excited and welcome XCEL Testing Solutions to the STC family.
The acquisition of XCEL Testing Solutions significantly expands our
financial service offerings,” said Paul Skordilis, President of STC.
“Their relationship with insurance companies and expanded insurance
content allows us to deliver an end to end customer experience and one
stop shop for the licensed professional.”
Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, since 2012 XCEL Testing
Solutions has helped students successfully pass standardized knowledge,
skills and assessment exams by utilizing the company’s research-based
learning approach. XCEL Testing Solutions prepares more than 150,000
potential future insurance professionals each year to pass their state
licensing exams with course offerings for Life, Accident, & Health
Insurance.
“The insurance industry is one of the largest and most consistent
industries in the United States and employees more than 2.3 million
people with 880,000 of those being active insurance agents,” said Greg
Sinner, CEO at XCEL Testing Solutions. “New insurance agent growth is a
driving factor for every one of our clients. Our online learning system
has produced industry-leading pass rates, combined with our proven
ability to produce more new agents in less time for our clients has
allowed us to become the market leader for insurance pre-licensing over
the past couple years. I felt joining STC was the perfect fit for us.
Pairing up two industry leaders to provide a total solution for any
financial services licensing need is a win-win for the industry.”
XCEL Testing Solutions is the latest investment STC has made to expand
the base of professionals it serves. To learn more about STC and its
product offerings visit www.stcusa.com.
ABOUT SECURITIES TRAINING CORPORATION
Founded on Wall Street in 1969, Securities Training Corporation (STC)
has successfully helped over 1,000,000 professionals pass FINRA
regulatory exams and launch their careers. STC has grown to become the
leading provider of financial examination training, working with the top
banks and broker dealers in America to offer FINRA exam courses like
Series 6, Series 7, Series 24, Series 79, and Securities Industry
Essentials (SIE) (coming October 2018) in addition to continuing
education, and Life, Accident and Health pre-licensing courses. STC is
committed to providing a superior customer experience and innovative
product offerings. STC is part of Colibri Group, which provides learning
solutions to licensed professionals who strive to be among the best in
their fields. Learn more at www.stcusa.com.
ABOUT XCEL TESTING SOLUTIONS
XCEL Testing Solutions is the leading provider of Online Insurance
Education since 2012. Over 150,000 students each year use XCEL to help
them successfully passed standardized knowledge, skills and assessment
exams by utilizing the company’s research-based learning approach. The
Preparing People to Pass e-learning platform is loaded with rich online
content, including interactive assessments, engaging multimedia content
and customized learning paths, allowing each student to grasp difficult
concepts based on their individual needs. The company’s M-Learning
platform allows students to study anytime-anyplace with any device. Find
out more at http://xceltesting.com.
