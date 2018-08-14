Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Securities Training Corporation : Announces Strategic Acquisition of XCEL Testing Solutions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/14/2018 | 07:59pm CEST

Securities Training Leader Continues Growth with Pre-Licensing Provider Focused on Insurance

Securities Training Corporation (STC), the market leader in securities training, today announced that the company has acquired XCEL Testing Solutions, the leading provider of online insurance pre-licensing education.

“We are excited and welcome XCEL Testing Solutions to the STC family. The acquisition of XCEL Testing Solutions significantly expands our financial service offerings,” said Paul Skordilis, President of STC. “Their relationship with insurance companies and expanded insurance content allows us to deliver an end to end customer experience and one stop shop for the licensed professional.”

Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, since 2012 XCEL Testing Solutions has helped students successfully pass standardized knowledge, skills and assessment exams by utilizing the company’s research-based learning approach. XCEL Testing Solutions prepares more than 150,000 potential future insurance professionals each year to pass their state licensing exams with course offerings for Life, Accident, & Health Insurance.

“The insurance industry is one of the largest and most consistent industries in the United States and employees more than 2.3 million people with 880,000 of those being active insurance agents,” said Greg Sinner, CEO at XCEL Testing Solutions. “New insurance agent growth is a driving factor for every one of our clients. Our online learning system has produced industry-leading pass rates, combined with our proven ability to produce more new agents in less time for our clients has allowed us to become the market leader for insurance pre-licensing over the past couple years. I felt joining STC was the perfect fit for us. Pairing up two industry leaders to provide a total solution for any financial services licensing need is a win-win for the industry.”

XCEL Testing Solutions is the latest investment STC has made to expand the base of professionals it serves. To learn more about STC and its product offerings visit www.stcusa.com.

ABOUT SECURITIES TRAINING CORPORATION

Founded on Wall Street in 1969, Securities Training Corporation (STC) has successfully helped over 1,000,000 professionals pass FINRA regulatory exams and launch their careers. STC has grown to become the leading provider of financial examination training, working with the top banks and broker dealers in America to offer FINRA exam courses like Series 6, Series 7, Series 24, Series 79, and Securities Industry Essentials (SIE) (coming October 2018) in addition to continuing education, and Life, Accident and Health pre-licensing courses. STC is committed to providing a superior customer experience and innovative product offerings. STC is part of Colibri Group, which provides learning solutions to licensed professionals who strive to be among the best in their fields. Learn more at www.stcusa.com.

ABOUT XCEL TESTING SOLUTIONS

XCEL Testing Solutions is the leading provider of Online Insurance Education since 2012. Over 150,000 students each year use XCEL to help them successfully passed standardized knowledge, skills and assessment exams by utilizing the company’s research-based learning approach. The Preparing People to Pass e-learning platform is loaded with rich online content, including interactive assessments, engaging multimedia content and customized learning paths, allowing each student to grasp difficult concepts based on their individual needs. The company’s M-Learning platform allows students to study anytime-anyplace with any device. Find out more at http://xceltesting.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:32pStarVR Unveils the World’s Most Advanced Virtual Reality Headset with Integrated Eye Tracking
GL
08:32pStarVR and Autodesk Bring Break-Through VR to Automotive Design with VRED Optimized for StarVR’s Next-Generation Head Mounted Display
GL
08:32pDais Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Results and Provides Business Outlook for 2018 and Beyond
GL
08:31pNETWORKNEWSBREAKS &NDASH; MARIFIL MINES LTD.&RSQUO;S (TSX.V : MFM) (OTCQB: MFMLF) San Roque Property Advances Toward Becoming an Economic Mineral Deposit
AQ
08:31pStarVR Unveils the World's Most Advanced Virtual Reality Headset with Integrated Eye Tracking
AQ
08:31pNETWORKNEWSBREAKS &NDASH; PETROTEQ ENERGY INC.&RSQUO;S (TSX.V : PQE) (OTCQX: PQEFF) Asphalt Ridge Facility and Operations Well-received by Local Community
AQ
08:31pICF INTERNATIONAL : named 2017 Best Advisory Consultancy in China
PU
08:31pPROPHECY DEVELOPMENT : Announces Appointment of New Director and Closing of Private Placement
AQ
08:31pICF INTERNATIONAL : 2016 ICF Wins 16 Telly Awards
PU
08:31pEnergy Services of America Files Quarterly Report
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1HANG SENG : Tencent games revenue in focus after China blocks 'Monster Hunter - World'
2TESLA : TESLA : MUSK'S MISSIVE Tesla boss says Saudis want to support buyback
3Musk says Silver Lake, Goldman advising on taking Tesla private
4ADMIRAL GROUP : Bain Capital to take UK insurer esure private in £1.21 billion deal
5YY INC (ADR) : YY: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.