Securities Training Corporation : Appoints Ed Clark as President

Securities Training Corporation (STC), the market leader in securities training, today announced that Ed Clark has joined the company as President. Clark is a senior executive with extensive experience in P&L management, strategic planning, sales, marketing, operations, and mergers and acquisitions.

“Ed has demonstrated strong leadership in professional education and software businesses, and we are excited to have him leading our financial services business,” said Mike Duran, chief executive officer of Colibri Group, the parent company of STC. “He brings a strategic approach to market opportunities, and his skills are exactly what we need as we seek to invest further into financial services education and training. Ed is a wonderful addition to our team, providing strong leadership and the ability to engage leaders to collaborate and contribute while reinforcing our company values, and he will drive the continued growth and expansion of our financial services education business.”

Mr. Clark brings to STC more than two decades leading businesses, developing and delivering education and compliance solutions for financial services, accountancy, real estate, home inspection, architecture and engineering, technology, and cybersecurity. Most recently, Ed was responsible for several businesses at Kaplan Professional and the Graham Holdings’ family of companies. Ed’s responsibilities have included long range planning, annual budget development, sales, marketing, product development, compliance, and operations. Ed attended Loyola University where he earned his BBA in Marketing and Finance.

In addition to managing the growth of STC, Mr. Clark will also be overseeing the expansion into further areas of financial services within Colibri Group, which includes XCEL Solutions, the leading provider of online insurance pre-licensing education.

“STC is a dynamic market leader with a compelling combination of legacy and innovation,” said Ed Clark. “I look forward to the opportunity to lead this best-in-class team to continue delivering our customers the best financial training in the business.”

ABOUT SECURITIES TRAINING CORPORATION

Founded on Wall Street in 1969, Securities Training Corporation (STC) has successfully helped over 1,000,000 professionals pass FINRA regulatory exams and launch their careers. STC has grown to become the leading provider of financial examination training, working with the top banks and broker dealers in America to offer FINRA exam courses like Series 6, Series 7, Series 24, Series 79, and Securities Industry Essentials (SIE) in addition to continuing education, and Life, Accident and Health pre-licensing courses. STC is committed to providing a superior customer experience and innovative product offerings. STC is part of Colibri Group, which provides learning solutions to licensed professionals who strive to be among the best in their fields. Learn more at www.stcusa.com.

ABOUT COLIBRI GROUP

Colibri Group helps millions of licensed professionals manage and advance their careers through online learning solutions for licensing, continuing education and professional development, all powered by our proprietary ColibriConnect technology platform. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Colibri Group offers a seamless experience to help licensed professionals progress throughout their careers, focused on licensing, continuing education, industry news, and job opportunities for healthcare, real estate, and financial services, among other professions. Visit colibrigroup.com for more information.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200309005300/en/