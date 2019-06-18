Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Security Benefit Named Best-In-State Employer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/18/2019 | 11:08am EDT

TOPEKA, Kan., June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Security Benefit announced today that it has been recognized among the top employers in Kansas, and was named to the Forbes "America's Best-In-State Employers List." Security Benefit ranked number 5 among 29 Kansas companies.

"We are extremely proud of our roots in Topeka,” noted Mike Kiley, Chief Executive Officer at Security Benefit. “To be named to the Forbes 'America's Best-In-State Employers' list is a great honor that reinforces our legacy and underscores what our hard working associates have helped build here in Kansas. I can’t imagine a better place for our people to work, live and build their careers.”

Forbes, in partnership with market research firm Statista, surveyed more than 80,000 U.S. employees working for companies employing at least 500 people in their U.S. operations. Employees were consulted anonymously, state-by-state, through online panels to avoid any influence from their companies. Respondents were asked 35 questions to assess their companies and their local labor market. The rankings resulted from the combination of two main elements: employees’ willingness to recommend their employer and employees’ willingness to recommend other employers in their region.

Click here for the complete list of America's Best-In-State Employers for 2019, and click here to learn more about working at Security Benefit.

About Security Benefit
Security Benefit Life Insurance Company, a Kansas-based insurance company that has been in business for more than 127 years, is a leader in the U.S. retirement market. Security Benefit together with its affiliates offers products in a full range of retirement markets and wealth segments for employers and individuals and held $38.9 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2019. Security Benefit is one of the fastest growing U.S. retirement companies and continues its mission of helping Americans To and Through Retirement®www.securitybenefit.com

Media Contacts:
Michael Castino, Director of Public Relations, Security Benefit
michael.castino@securitybenefit.com

Ryan Hoffman, Communications Strategy Group
rhoffman@wearecsg.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:22pLIFE SPINE : Announces FDA 510(k) Clearance of the PROLIFT® Lateral Expandable Spacer System
BU
04:21pAIRBUS : and Boeing aircraft deals at Paris Airshow
RE
04:21pDATA RESPONS ASA : New share capital registered
AQ
04:20p24-7 Intouch Announces Nearshore Expansion to Colombia
GL
04:19pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : China's President Xi Agrees To Talk With Trump During G2
PU
04:19pOTC MARKETS : Regulation A 2019 Progress Report
PU
04:19pOPPENHEIMER : Promising Outlook for Electronic Arts' Soccer Game
PU
04:19pENDESA : In Galicia, Endesa installs Spain's first charging stations on a wind farm
PU
04:19pHELLENIC EXCHANGES : TCI - Listing Prospectus (18-06-2019)
PU
04:19pHELLENIC EXCHANGES : TCI - Supplement to the Listing prospectus (18-06-2019)
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMBU : AMBU : Medical device maker Ambu's shares dive after new CEO cuts outlook
2ARRAY BIOPHARMA INC : ARRAY BIOPHARMA : Pfizer makes $10.6 billion cancer bet in cash deal for Array Biopharma
3INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES : INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES : determines the placement price for the new shares
4SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Wafer maker Siltronic hits 3-year low as U.S. Huawei ban bites
5SILTRONIC : Stocks rally on hopes from trade, monetary policy

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About