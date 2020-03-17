Security Compass : Expands SD Elements Product Offering to Support CCPA Compliance

SD Elements enables companies based in California to easily meet compliance regulations set in place by the CCPA

Security Compass, a software security company that provides organizations with technology to balance secure software development with speed of software delivery, today announced that it has added content to SD Elements that enables organizations operating in California to maintain or achieve compliance under the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA). Security Compass customers have immediate access to new content within the SD Elements platform, which was built for automating balanced development.

CCPA, in effect since Jan. 1, 2020, is the first major U.S. consumer privacy law enacted at the state level and aims to enhance consumer privacy rights and privacy notice requirements for residents of California. This regulation impacts any business or entity that collects consumers' personal information, does business in California, and satisfies one of the following conditions: achieves gross revenues exceeding $25 million; processes the personal information of 50,000 or more consumers, households or devices; or earns more than half of its annual revenue from selling personal information. For many organizations, the concern with meeting this regulation means having to choose between developing software quickly and not being compliant, or meeting compliance requirements and not delivering software in the time frame required by the organization. SD Elements provides organizations with continuous visibility and evidence of adherence to regulatory standards without slowing down the business.

“Security Compass is committed to helping our customers navigate the constantly changing landscape of cybersecurity laws and regulations. With SD Elements, organizations can automatically create an auditable record of all threat management activities to easily comply with new compliance requirements,” says Rohit Sethi, CEO of Security Compass. “Agile development teams need the ability to manage security considerations for their entire technology stack, all while aligning compliance and risk priorities with business needs. We are focused on leading the industry towards more standardized approaches to security assessments and continuous monitoring for cloud products and services.”

Tracking regulatory standards and ensuring compliance with complex requirements is a challenge to even the most mature organizations. Security Compass is enabling organizations to achieve regulatory compliance for CCPA by automatically identifying and mapping applicable controls and translating those controls into guidance for associated software developer tasks; embedding compliance early into the software development life cycle (SDLC), and ensuring a standardized approach to CCPA compliance in software development is achieved across the organization.

SD Elements translates complex standards into easy-to-understand development and IT tasks, and the platform’s comprehensive knowledge base includes dozens of standards and regulatory frameworks coupled with consistent, actionable controls for each requirement. Key benefits of SD Elements include transparency to show the completion status of coding, automation to reduce manual processes for monitoring, and scalability to reduce costs by proactively protecting software systems.

For more information about Security Compass, please visit https://www.securitycompass.com/.

