Security Council Adopts 2019 Annual Report to General Assembly

The Security Council adopted its annual report to the General Assembly today, covering the period from 1 January to 31 December 2019.

Vassily A. Nebenzia (Russian Federation), whose delegation coordinated the report's introduction, said it summarizes - as succinctly but comprehensively as possible - the work undertaken by the Council on behalf of all United Nations Member States. Describing the introduction as an important tool through which to communicate those efforts, he said his delegation embraced a balanced approach through which all Member States were able to contribute.

By the Charter of the United Nations, the Security Council is tasked with submitting an annual report to the General Assembly that contains a summary of its work and the activities of its subsidiary bodies, including counter-terrorism committees, sanctions committees, working groups and international tribunals it has established.

The Council unanimously adopted the report, which will be reflected in a note by the President, to be issued as document S/2020/666.

The meeting began at 10:11 a.m. and ended at 10:16 a.m.