Security Current : Announces All-Star CISO Editorial Board to Set Direction for Peer-Driven Content

TENAFLY, N.J., Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Security Current, a content, research and collaboration company by Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) for CISOs, today announced its executive-level Editorial Board that is guiding the development of the organization's renowned content and events.

Board members span a variety of industries, from financial services, design and manufacturing, healthcare, and retail to construction and professional sports. Members advise on the subjects and the format of content, research and events that are developed by their peers for the broader Security Current and exclusive, invitation-only CISOs Connect community. "Our Editorial Board is instrumental in guiding the strategic information, whether it is in the form of an article, research report, survey or exclusive event that CISOs want and need," according to Aimee Rhodes, Security Current CEO. "These key editorial board members are in the trenches as well as the board rooms and know the issues that are top of mind for C-level Security, Risk and Privacy officers."

Security Current's articles, research reports and conferences are CISO-driven and guided, as well as peer-written and reviewed. "I really value the information and experiences I get through Security Current because I know my peers are behind everything," says Colin Anderson, CISO, Levi Strauss & Co. "I'm honored to give back to this community by shaping the exchange of meaningful information that helps us improve security across the board and be better at what we do."

David Sheidlower, CISO, Turner Construction, added: "The CISOs Investigate research report series, for example, is unprecedented in this industry, as they are entirely written by CISOs from a security executive's perspective. Our Editorial Board will continue to steer these reports to deliver additional 'true value' compared to the typical analyst report."

A new dimension of the community's content is derived from peer-to-peer surveys leveraging ExpertIQ™, which delve into CISOs' real-world experiences with current information security, risk management and governance challenges. The surveys reveal what's really happening in enterprises in terms of security policies and procedures, employee awareness, information security solutions, and much more. "I like that accessing peer originated information is no longer ad hoc and I now can easily and quickly leverage what other CISOs are doing to improve our security posture," says Meg Anderson, CISO Principal. "As a member of the Editorial Board, I can drive content to the leading edge of information security."

"As CISOs our time is extremely limited and there are so many competing interests. Security Current doesn't just say it puts the needs of security executives first, its quality of content and invitation-only events attest to it," said Hussein Syed, CISO, RWJBarnabas Health.

The Editorial Board members include:

Colin Anderson, CISO, Levi Strauss & Co.

Meg Anderson, VP & CISO, Principal

Devon Bryan, CISO, The Federal Reserve System

Matt Hollcraft, Chief Cyber Risk Officer, Maxim Integrated

Kevin McKenzie, VP & CISO, Dollar Tree Stores

Michael Palmer, VP & CISO, The National Football League

David Sheidlower, CISO, Turner Construction

Hussein Syed, CISO, RWJBarnabas Health

Aimee Rhodes, CEO, Security Current

About Security Current

Security Current is a peer-to-peer knowledge sharing platform for global cybsersecurity leaders to improve collaboration among security, privacy and risk executives to protect their organizations.

Security Current provides Fortune 1000 Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) and security and risk executives with a platform to share knowledge, insights, peer-driven research, analysis and practical advice.

Its CISO-driven proprietary content and events provide insight, actionable advice and analysis giving executives the latest information to make knowledgeable decisions.

Its goal is to consolidate and leverage the expertise of leading security professionals to provide quality original peer written content and spark and facilitate thoughtful discussion on issues and developments that impact organizations worldwide.

