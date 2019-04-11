Security Innovation CEO named to Board of Directors for International Consortium of Minority Cybersecurity Professionals (ICMCP)

WILMINGTON, Mass., April 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Security Innovation , a pioneer in software security assessment and training solutions, announced today that its CEO Ed Adams has was been added to ICMCP board of directors. He will leverage his vast technology and business experience to drive ICMCP’s mission of achieving the consistent representation of women and minorities in cybersecurity through programs designed to foster recruitment, inclusion and retention.



On being chosen to be a part of the board of directors, Adams said “The cybersecurity industry is facing a dramatic skills shortage with 3.5 million unfilled jobs projected by 2021. Yet we have many talented women and minorities who seek cybersecurity training mentorship, guidance, and funding. This are the very problems ICMCP addresses head on. I am honored to be part of the team trying to improve our communities and profession.”

Mr. Adams also serves on the Advisory Council for United Way’s BoSTEM, cross-sector organization that provides hands-on, high-quality learning opportunities to keep Boston public school students engaged in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) subjects. Additionally, his company runs community Cyber Range hacking events to make security fun and approachable for anyone interested in getting into the security field.



Mr. Adams joins 7 other cybersecurity executives also announced, which expands organization’s board of directors to 12 people. Also named to ICMCP’s board were:

Edna Conway of Cisco (CSCO)

Renee Forney of Capital One (COF)

Vanessa Pegueros of DocuSign (DOCU)

Michee Smith of Google (GOOG)

Mischel Kwon of CKA Cyber

Marci McCarthy of T.E.N.

ABOUT SECURITY INNOVATION

Security Innovation is a pioneer in software security and trusted advisor to its clients. Since 2002, organizations have relied on our assessment and training solutions to make the use of software systems safer in the most challenging environments – whether in Web applications, IoT devices, or the cloud. The company’s flagship product, CMD+CTRL Cyber Range , is the industry’s only simulated Web site environment designed to build the skills teams need to protect the enterprise where it is most vulnerable – at the application layer. Security Innovation is privately held and headquartered in Wilmington, MA USA. For more information, visit www.securityinnovation.com or connect with us on LinkedIn or Twitter .

ABOUT ICMCP

The International Consortium of Minority Cybersecurity Professionals (ICMCP) is a non-profit organization launched in 2014 to help bridge the ‘great cyber divide’ that results from the ongoing underrepresentation of minorities and women in the fast-growing field of cyber security. The ICMCP tackles this ‘divide’ with scholarship opportunities, technical training programs, innovative outreach, mentoring and networking programs. The ICMCP targets minority and women cyber security professionals worldwide and promotes academic and technical excellence in our tradecraft.