Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Security Innovation CEO named to Board of Directors for International Consortium of Minority Cybersecurity Professionals (ICMCP)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/11/2019 | 10:31am EDT

WILMINGTON, Mass., April 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Security Innovation, a pioneer in software security assessment and training solutions, announced today that its CEO Ed Adams has was been added to ICMCP board of directors. He will leverage his vast technology and business experience to drive ICMCP’s mission of achieving the consistent representation of women and minorities in cybersecurity through programs designed to foster recruitment, inclusion and retention.

On being chosen to be a part of the board of directors, Adams said “The cybersecurity industry is facing a dramatic skills shortage with 3.5 million unfilled jobs projected by 2021. Yet we have many talented women and minorities who seek cybersecurity training mentorship, guidance, and funding. This are the very problems ICMCP addresses head on. I am honored to be part of the team trying to improve our communities and profession.”  

Mr. Adams also serves on the Advisory Council for United Way’s BoSTEM, cross-sector organization that provides hands-on, high-quality learning opportunities to keep Boston public school students engaged in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) subjects.  Additionally, his company runs community Cyber Range hacking events to make security fun and approachable for anyone interested in getting into the security field. 

Mr. Adams joins 7 other cybersecurity executives also announced, which expands organization’s board of directors to 12 people. Also named to ICMCP’s board were:

  • Edna Conway of Cisco (CSCO)
  • Renee Forney of Capital One (COF)
  • Vanessa Pegueros of DocuSign (DOCU)
  • Michee Smith of Google (GOOG)
  • Mischel Kwon of CKA Cyber 
  • Marci McCarthy of T.E.N. 

ABOUT SECURITY INNOVATION
Security Innovation is a pioneer in software security and trusted advisor to its clients. Since 2002, organizations have relied on our assessment and training solutions to make the use of software systems safer in the most challenging environments – whether in Web applications, IoT devices, or the cloud. The company’s flagship product, CMD+CTRL Cyber Range, is the industry’s only simulated Web site environment designed to build the skills teams need to protect the enterprise where it is most vulnerable – at the application layer. Security Innovation is privately held and headquartered in Wilmington, MA USA. For more information, visit www.securityinnovation.com or connect with us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

ABOUT ICMCP
The International Consortium of Minority Cybersecurity Professionals (ICMCP) is a non-profit organization launched in 2014 to help bridge the ‘great cyber divide’ that results from the ongoing underrepresentation of minorities and women in the fast-growing field of cyber security. The ICMCP tackles this ‘divide’ with scholarship opportunities, technical training programs, innovative outreach, mentoring and networking programs. The ICMCP targets minority and women cyber security professionals worldwide and promotes academic and technical excellence in our tradecraft.

Security Innovation Media Contact:
Joshua Milne
PR@SecurityInnovation.com
617-501-1620

security innovation logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:02aMANCHESTER UNITED : Man U Stars Face Pay Cut If
AQ
11:02aAFCON : 'Hungry Players Can Win AFCON'
AQ
11:02aNATIONAL BANK OF CANADA : Investments to contribute $5 million to a fund managed entirely by HEC Montréal students
AQ
11:02aAMERISOURCEBERGEN : Ready to Support Transitioning Pharmaceutical Rebates to Point-of-Sale Discounts
BU
11:02aICAHN ENTERPRISES LP : Pep Boys Expands Capabilities to Serve Fast-Growing Fleets
BU
11:02aGOLDCORP : Newmont Shareholders Vote Overwhelmingly to Create World's Leading Gold Company
BU
11:02aBLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST : Portfolio Update
PR
11:02aCENTURY COMMUNITIES, INC. : announces pre-grand opening sales for Summit at Towne Mill
PR
11:01aSILVER VIPER MINERALS : Identifies New Targets for Drilling at La Virginia Gold-Silver Project, Prepares for Helicopter-borne Magnetic and Radiometric Survey
AQ
11:01aLEIGH CREEK ENERGY : Corporate Update
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1INDIVIOR : Indivior shares plummet, Reckitt hurt on U.S. charges over opioid prescriptions
2EASYJET : EASYJET : Airline stocks lift European equities after Brexit delay
3SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : ASML says it suffered intellectual property theft, rejects 'Chinese' label
4AAK : AAK : Annual Report 2018 has been published
5ASML HOLDING : ASML : Dutch Chip-Equipment Maker ASML Was Victim of Corporate Espionage

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About