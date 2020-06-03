Log in
Security Innovation makes Security Awareness Training content free to the public

06/03/2020 | 09:16am EDT

WILMINGTON, Mass., June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Security Innovation, an authority in software security assessments and training, is making a subset of its security training content available on its community site.  This comes on the heels of the company releasing its InstaFriends cyber range on the site which seeks to make security more approachable and less intimidating.  

“We’re in a world of heightened security concerns with so many people working from home and cyber-attacks on the rise,” said Ed Adams, CEO of Security Innovation. “This content, and the community site are intended to make high quality training assets available to everyone.”

To complement the short but hard hitting courses, there are  2-minute videos ideal for those who want baseline or refresher training. Choose from among 35 free training assets with topics such as:

  • Data Privacy
  • Email, Mobile, and Password Security
  • PCI and GDPR Compliance
  • Phishing,  Whaling and W2 Phishing
  • Social Engineering Awareness
  • Malware and Ransomware prevention 
  • Internet of Things (IoT) security

“Insecure end user computing continues to plague the industry and put sensitive enterprise data at risk,” said Lisa Parcella, VP of Product Management & Marketing at Security Innovation.  “This highly engaging content make it easy for learners to understand the current threatscape and make behavior changes to reduce their exposure.” 

In addition to security awareness training, Security Innovation offers an expansive computer-based training library that goes beyond coding to ensure all stakeholders involved with the building and operating of software applications and systems can reduce risk.  Additionally, its unique software-focused CMD+CTRL cyber range features authentic environments for the most engaging and effective way to hone real world skills. 

About the Security Innovation Community Web Site
The community site provides beginners and experts alike an easy way to build skills via free courses, webinars, and vulnerable Web applications and systems.   Its flagship offering is the InstaFriends cyber range, a live action Social Media Web site featuring 55 vulnerabilities of varying difficulty.  Practicing on a real, interconnected environment allows for a more apprentice-like experience, enabling users to complement traditional passive education with a hands-on ‘learning by doing’ approach.  Cheat sheets, learning labs, hints and other help assets ensure everyone can participate.

About Security Innovation
Security Innovation is a pioneer in software security and a trusted advisor to its clients. Since 2002, organizations have relied on our assessment and training solutions to make the use of software systems safer in the most challenging environments – whether in Web applications, IoT devices, or the cloud. The company’s flagship product, CMD+CTRL Cyber Range, is the industry’s only simulated Web site environment designed to build the skills teams need to protect the enterprise where it is most vulnerable – at the application layer. Security Innovation is privately held and headquartered in Wilmington, MA USA. For more information, visit www.securityinnovation.com/ or connect with us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

Security Innovation Media Contact:
Maureen Robinson
pr@securityinnovation.com
+1.978.390.3299

© GlobeNewswire 2020
