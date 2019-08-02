Log in
Security National : Johnston Promoted to Trust Officer in Wealth Management

08/02/2019 | 12:55pm EDT
August 2, 2019

SIOUX CITY, Iowa - D. Douglas Rice, Chairman, President and CEO of Security National Bank, is pleased to announce the following promotion:

Dena Johnston has been promoted to Trust Officer within Security National's Wealth Management Division. A Certified Trust and Financial Advisor, Johnston has served Security National Bank customers for more than 30 years in the areas of retail banking, mortgage, investment services, executive administration, trust and wealth management.

She joined SNB in 1986 as a trainee in the Retail Banking department, where she served for 12 years. Johnston also held positions as a Mortgage Loan Originator and Consumer Investment Representative, before serving as Executive Administrative Assistant. She then transitioned to the Wealth Management Division, where she advanced into roles as Trust Administrator, Personal Trust Relationship Manager and most recently, as Wealth Management Advisor.

Johnston graduated from Iowa State University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in business administration and a major in finance. She has also completed the American Bankers Association Trust School, and received her CTFA designation in May 2009 from the Institute of Certified Bankers.

Also active in the community, Johnston serves as a board member for the Hinton Community Scholarship Fund and is a member of the Siouxland Estate Planning Council. She has been a member of Quota International of Sioux City since 1988.

ABOUT SECURITY NATIONAL BANK

Security National Bank is a local, full-service financial institution with branch offices serving customers in Sioux City, Akron, Mapleton, Moville, Lawton and Climbing Hill. Since its founding in 1884, Security National Bank has set the standard for integrity, reliability, innovation and continued commitment to providing customers with superior service. Today, SNB is the largest locally owned bank in Sioux City. Visit the employment opportunities webpage to learn more about ways to advance your career with Security National Bank.

ABOUT SECURITY NATIONAL WEALTH MANAGEMENT

Security National Corporation is proud to offer a 60-person Wealth Management Division, where more than 2,800 clients have entrusted $3 billion in assets to meet their unique investment and trust needs.

Disclaimer

Security National Corporation published this content on 02 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2019 16:54:10 UTC
